WTHR
Operation Football: Roncalli tops New Palestine, 20-7
INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli moved one step closer to a state title with a 20-7 win over top-ranked New Palestine Friday night. The previously unbeaten Dragons got on the scoreboard first with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Danny Tippit to Isaiah Thacker for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
WTHR
Operation Football: Whiteland routs Plainfield, 49-14
WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland held off a Plainfield rally before running away with the regional championship Friday night with a 49-14 win over the Quakers. The Warriors opened up a 21-0 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter before Plainfield got things moving and closed to within seven after three quarters.
CBS Sports
Indiana State vs. Ball State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Ball State 1-0; Indiana State 1-0 The Indiana State Sycamores will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Ball State Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Everything went Indiana State's way...
statechampsnetwork.com
Changing Directions In The Pocket — Brownsburg QB Whitaker Vacates WIU Commitment In Midst Of Playoff Push
Big-gun Brownsburg senior quarterback Jayden Whitaker is back on the market. Whitaker is the No. 1 rated signal caller in the Hoosier State’s Class of 2023. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger de-committed from Western Illinois this week as he prepares to take his spry and hungry Brownsburg squad into battle with defending state champion Cathedral in playoff throwdown Friday. Brownsburg is 10-1.
WTHR
Indiana Fever finally land top pick in WNBA draft lottery
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery.
rhsregister.com
RHS Gymnastics Hires New Coach, Plans to Continue Program
Richmond has decided to continue their gymnastics team and hired Red Devil alum, Chasity Miller. Richmond gymnastics had a successful 2021 season including a trip to the State Finals, but ended the season by graduating 3 seniors and with resignations of its head coaches. Many thought the program would discontinue...
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead Purdue Indianapolis launch
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Hasler is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
Police investigate $12K theft from NBA player's downtown Indianapolis hotel room
INDIANAPOLIS — More than $12,000 worth of items were stolen from an Indianapolis hotel room where a player for the NBA's Denver Nuggets was staying with the team. Someone broke into forward Michael Porter's room at the Conrad Indianapolis, 50 West Washington Street, and took items including cash, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton designer bags and a bible, according to IMPD.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
Pat Sullivan: Getting your home ready for winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
wyrz.org
B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section
(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
1017thepoint.com
CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70
(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
1 killed in I-465 crash early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died overnight in a crash on Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Meridian Street and Bluff Road. The crash involved a semi-truck, but no details were available about other vehicles that may have been involved.
