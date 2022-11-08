ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43

Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
GREENSBORO, NC
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135

Percentages: FG .625, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Robinson-Earl 3-4, Giddey 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Muscala 2-3, Pokusevski 2-4, Dort 2-5, Joe 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Mann 1-2, Jal.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Muscala, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6, Giddey 3, Joe...
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
COLUMBIA, CA
Miami 39, Cleveland 17

Cle_Bryant 1 pass from Brissett (York kick), 12:13. Drive: 5 plays, 53 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Ford kick return to Cleveland 47; Brissett 38 pass to Peoples-Jones. Mia_Ingold 13 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:13. Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 6:00. Key Plays: Mostert kick return to Miami 16; Tagovailoa 2 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-3; J.Wilson 4 run on 4th-and-1; Tagovailoa 18 pass to Sherfield; J.Wilson 18 run; J.Wilson 11 run.
CLEVELAND, OH
DAVIDSON 75, VMI 71

Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Conway 2-6, Felder 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Houser 0-1, Woods 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Conway, Jackson, Nussbaum). Turnovers: 11 (Felder 3, Nussbaum 2, Woods 2, Bradley, Conway, Houser, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Conway 2, Jackson 2, Bradley,...
DAVIDSON, NC
BOISE STATE 71, WASHINGTON STATE 61

Percentages: FG .349, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Bamba 4-7, Mullins 1-5, Powell 1-5, Gueye 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Rodman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba, Gueye, Powell, Rosario). Turnovers: 13 (Bamba 4, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Mullins). Steals:...
BOISE, ID
Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10

Pit_Pickens 1 run (Wright kick), 5:06. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 5:53. Key Plays: Pickett 11 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-13; Pickett 7 pass to Warren on 4th-and-2; Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson. Pittsburgh 7, New Orleans 0. Second Quarter. Pit_FG Wright 33, 14:17. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:54....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17

KC_Toney 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:32. Drive: 5 plays, 80 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Pacheco 13 run; Mahomes 46 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 7, Jacksonville 0. KC_Valdes-Scantling 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:23. Key Play: Toney 32 run. Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit 31, Chicago 30

Chi_FG Santos 33, 10:39. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Fields 28 run; Fields 13 run; E.St. Brown 10 run; Montgomery 4 run on 3rd-and-14. Chicago 3, Detroit 0. Det_FG Badgley 25, 3:21. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 7:18. Key Plays: Goff 5 pass to A.St. Brown on 3rd-and-5; Goff 13 pass to A.St. Brown on 3rd-and-9; Jama.Williams 13 run; Goff 12 pass to A.St. Brown; Goff 6 pass to Ju.Jackson on 3rd-and-10. Detroit 3, Chicago 3.
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo

Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship.  Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who has really ...
SYRACUSE, NY
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA

