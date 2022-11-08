Read full article on original website
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43
Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56
Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
DAVIDSON 75, VMI 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Conway 2-6, Felder 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Houser 0-1, Woods 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Conway, Jackson, Nussbaum). Turnovers: 11 (Felder 3, Nussbaum 2, Woods 2, Bradley, Conway, Houser, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Conway 2, Jackson 2, Bradley,...
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights’ 9-game win streak
Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak.
Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10
Pit_Pickens 1 run (Wright kick), 5:06. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 5:53. Key Plays: Pickett 11 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-13; Pickett 7 pass to Warren on 4th-and-2; Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson. Pittsburgh 7, New Orleans 0. Second Quarter. Pit_FG Wright 33, 14:17. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:54....
Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for ninth week; top 5 unchanged
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season. The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and...
