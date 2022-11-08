ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135

Percentages: FG .625, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Robinson-Earl 3-4, Giddey 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Muscala 2-3, Pokusevski 2-4, Dort 2-5, Joe 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Mann 1-2, Jal.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Dort, Muscala, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6, Giddey 3, Joe...
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43

Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
GREENSBORO, NC
DAVIDSON 75, VMI 71

Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Conway 2-6, Felder 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Houser 0-1, Woods 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Conway, Jackson, Nussbaum). Turnovers: 11 (Felder 3, Nussbaum 2, Woods 2, Bradley, Conway, Houser, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Conway 2, Jackson 2, Bradley,...
DAVIDSON, NC
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17

KC_Toney 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:32. Drive: 5 plays, 80 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Pacheco 13 run; Mahomes 46 pass to Kelce. Kansas City 7, Jacksonville 0. KC_Valdes-Scantling 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:23. Key Play: Toney 32 run. Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56

Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
WASHINGTON, DC
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
COLUMBIA, CA
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
Detroit 31, Chicago 30

Chi_FG Santos 33, 10:39. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Fields 28 run; Fields 13 run; E.St. Brown 10 run; Montgomery 4 run on 3rd-and-14. Chicago 3, Detroit 0. Det_FG Badgley 25, 3:21. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 7:18. Key Plays: Goff 5 pass to A.St. Brown on 3rd-and-5; Goff 13 pass to A.St. Brown on 3rd-and-9; Jama.Williams 13 run; Goff 12 pass to A.St. Brown; Goff 6 pass to Ju.Jackson on 3rd-and-10. Detroit 3, Chicago 3.
CHICAGO, IL
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
Dallas 5, Philadelphia 1

First Period_1, Dallas, Blumel 1 (Lindell, Seguin), 2:36. 2, Dallas, Lindell 2 (Robertson, Pavelski), 18:24. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 6 (Hayes, Tippett), 0:54. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 8 (Heiskanen, Benn), 9:06 (pp). Third Period_5, Dallas, Glendening 2 (Dellandrea, Lindell), 0:57 (sh). 6, Dallas, Robertson 10 (Hintz, Pavelski), 10:59 (pp). Shots on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

