California State

FlurrySports

Top-25 College Basketball Preseason Rankings

Believe it or not, college basketball is here, as are our college basketball rankings for the preseason top 25 teams. It felt like just yesterday Kansas took down North Carolina in the championship game. Those two are just a couple of front-runners to win this year. The biggest story though coming into the season has to be Coach K and Jay Wright not coaching anymore. Do Duke and Villanova have enough to make up for those losses?
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Dick Vitale Was Stunned By 4 Results On Monday Night

The 2022-23 college basketball season got off to a roaring start on Monday night. Most of the top teams got off to good starts, but there were still some that suffered shocking losses. Dick Vitale, who's the top college basketball color commentator for ESPN, touched on four results that really...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecomeback.com

College basketball fans react to ridiculously lopsided final score

Heads were turned in the high school football world when the powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida routed West Toronto Prep. IMG led 96-0 at halftime, leading to the game getting called after two quarters. While the entire game was played, something similar happened in the college basketball world on Monday when James Madison took on Valley Forge.
HARRISONBURG, VA
thecomeback.com

Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment

Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals When Michigan State Investigation Should End

The investigation into the violent incident at Michigan Stadium where Michigan State Spartans players allegedly assaulted two Michigan Wolverines players following their game on October 29 is ongoing. However, it appears that there might be a big update on the investigation soon. Speaking to the media this week, Michigan head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Resigns Day Before Team's First Game

It's never a good sign in college basketball when your head coach steps down the day before your season opener. That's what Hartford's John Gallagher did on Monday, resigning one day before the Hawks open the 2022-23 campaign against Sacred Heart. Gallagher had been Hartford's head coach since 2010. He...
HARTFORD, CT
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

USC routed by FGCU, coach Andy Enfield’s old team

USC got its basketball season going on Monday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast, the program that Andy Enfield led to a stunning Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 before taking the job with the Trojans after the season. This was the third matchup between USC and FGCU since Enfield’s departure. While the first two matchups went the way of the Trojans, the Eagles got some revenge on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE

