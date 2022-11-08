Read full article on original website
Top-25 College Basketball Preseason Rankings
Believe it or not, college basketball is here, as are our college basketball rankings for the preseason top 25 teams. It felt like just yesterday Kansas took down North Carolina in the championship game. Those two are just a couple of front-runners to win this year. The biggest story though coming into the season has to be Coach K and Jay Wright not coaching anymore. Do Duke and Villanova have enough to make up for those losses?
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Jimbo Fisher Loses Commitment From Five-Star Recruit Following Ugly Loss To Florida
Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Texas A&M football program. The Aggies lost to Florida 41-24 on Saturday. The fifth straight defeat for Jimbo Fisher's program drops it to 3-6 on the season. Despite the team's struggles on the field this year, the one glimmer of hope had been ...
Dick Vitale Was Stunned By 4 Results On Monday Night
The 2022-23 college basketball season got off to a roaring start on Monday night. Most of the top teams got off to good starts, but there were still some that suffered shocking losses. Dick Vitale, who's the top college basketball color commentator for ESPN, touched on four results that really...
College basketball fans react to ridiculously lopsided final score
Heads were turned in the high school football world when the powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida routed West Toronto Prep. IMG led 96-0 at halftime, leading to the game getting called after two quarters. While the entire game was played, something similar happened in the college basketball world on Monday when James Madison took on Valley Forge.
Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment
Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
The lowest paid NBA player earns just $74k for the 2022-23 season.
Jim Harbaugh Reveals When Michigan State Investigation Should End
The investigation into the violent incident at Michigan Stadium where Michigan State Spartans players allegedly assaulted two Michigan Wolverines players following their game on October 29 is ongoing. However, it appears that there might be a big update on the investigation soon. Speaking to the media this week, Michigan head...
Kentucky transfer powers Washington past Weber State
Keion Brooks Jr. recorded 20 points and seven rebounds in his Washington debut to lead the Huskies to a 69-52
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
College Basketball Coach Resigns Day Before Team's First Game
It's never a good sign in college basketball when your head coach steps down the day before your season opener. That's what Hartford's John Gallagher did on Monday, resigning one day before the Hawks open the 2022-23 campaign against Sacred Heart. Gallagher had been Hartford's head coach since 2010. He...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
USC routed by FGCU, coach Andy Enfield’s old team
USC got its basketball season going on Monday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast, the program that Andy Enfield led to a stunning Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 before taking the job with the Trojans after the season. This was the third matchup between USC and FGCU since Enfield’s departure. While the first two matchups went the way of the Trojans, the Eagles got some revenge on Monday.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
