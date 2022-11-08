Read full article on original website
El Dorado Christmas Parade entry deadline approaching
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This year, the El Dorado, Ark., Christmas parade theme is “Scooby-Dooby Doo: Merry Christmas to You” and is set for December 1, 2022, at 7 PM. The parade is sponsored by many local businesses and companies, including Karl Malone Auto Group and Murphy USA.
El Dorado’s Light Up the Square coming soon
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado, Ark., is soon to be in full swing with Christmas festivities as a part of its “Best Christmas Ever in Downtown” this year. Kicking off the holidays and the holiday events is Light up the Square. The event will take...
Moonlight Shopping and Christmas Open House in Camden
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, November 11, 2022, is a night full of shopping and Christmas magic in the city of Camden, Ark. The Moonlight Shopping Madness will be going on all evening where every purchase you make at participating businesses will enter you in a drawing for the grand prize.
Candy Cane Lane drive-thru to take place from November 11th to December 31st
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — Candy Cane Lane drive-thru opens on November 11, 2022, and ends on December 31, 2022. The drive-thru will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million Christmas lights.
NBC 10’s Kyla Scott to speak with Monroe teens about solving teen gun violence on Thursday, November 17th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — When it comes to teen gun violence, we have heard the political and parents’ perspectives. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, NBC 10’s Kyla Scott will speak with Monroe teens about solving teen gun violence in the area. Be sure to tune in...
Louisiana man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
A Louisiana man has been arrested after authorities discovered 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine.
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges.
Lowe’s Home Improvement worker arrested after stealing nearly $11K in fraud refunds, Monroe Police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to November 9, 2022, Monroe Police discovered that 22-year-old Daphnee Walters allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement by making fraudulent refunds. According to police, a manager at the store advised authorities that Walters admitted to the theft. […]
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
American Legion Post 10 to host Veterans Day ceremony
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, November 11, 2022, the American Legion Post 10 in El Dorado, Ark., will present an observance ceremony. An office at Post 10, Jerry Earnest, said that this ceremony will be similar to the ones held in past years except for one new feature.
Democrat Brenda Shelling elected School Board Member for District 7 of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Brenda Shelling (D) was elected as a Member of School Board District 7 of City of Monroe.
Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase; allegedly almost strikes child and authorities with vehicle
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and […]
Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
West Monroe Police identifies suspect in recent burglaries; suspect in custody
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, West Monroe Police identified a suspect in reference to a string of burglaries in West Monroe, La. The suspect is being held in another parish on unrelated charges and arrest warrants have been obtained for him. Multiple […]
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two inches, weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday. According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.
Louisiana man found by deputies sitting inside vehicle in his underwear
West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man sitting in his car, in his underwear.
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
