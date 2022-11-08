ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossett, AR

El Dorado Christmas Parade entry deadline approaching

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This year, the El Dorado, Ark., Christmas parade theme is “Scooby-Dooby Doo: Merry Christmas to You” and is set for December 1, 2022, at 7 PM. The parade is sponsored by many local businesses and companies, including Karl Malone Auto Group and Murphy USA.
El Dorado’s Light Up the Square coming soon

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado, Ark., is soon to be in full swing with Christmas festivities as a part of its “Best Christmas Ever in Downtown” this year. Kicking off the holidays and the holiday events is Light up the Square. The event will take...
Moonlight Shopping and Christmas Open House in Camden

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, November 11, 2022, is a night full of shopping and Christmas magic in the city of Camden, Ark. The Moonlight Shopping Madness will be going on all evening where every purchase you make at participating businesses will enter you in a drawing for the grand prize.
Lowe’s Home Improvement worker arrested after stealing nearly $11K in fraud refunds, Monroe Police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to November 9, 2022, Monroe Police discovered that 22-year-old Daphnee Walters allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement by making fraudulent refunds. According to police, a manager at the store advised authorities that Walters admitted to the theft. […]
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
American Legion Post 10 to host Veterans Day ceremony

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, November 11, 2022, the American Legion Post 10 in El Dorado, Ark., will present an observance ceremony. An office at Post 10, Jerry Earnest, said that this ceremony will be similar to the ones held in past years except for one new feature.
Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two inches, weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
Pregnant woman killed in shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday. According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
