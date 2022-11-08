Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KSLTV
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man’s life
VINEYARD, Utah — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man’s life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff’s deputy responded...
KSLTV
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
KSLTV
Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?
VINEYARD, Utah — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
KSLTV
Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Two teens who had been missing since last Friday have been safely located, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the teens were found at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday by Utah Transit Authority police. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah...
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
KSLTV
Filming for WWII drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War Two story titled “Devil’s Men,” is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following...
KSLTV
Teen remains unconcscious after getting hit at crosswalk Wednesday
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville neighborhood has banded together for a sixteen-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after she was hit in a crosswalk Wednesday. The family of Maya Staples continues to wait and hope for her recovery. The teen is being treated at Intermountain Medical Center...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Millcreek gas station
MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Millcreek gas station Friday morning. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a 7-Eleven near 4050 S. State Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.
KSLTV
Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
KSLTV
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah’s homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
KSLTV
Demolition begins, businesses still closed weeks after Sugar House fire
SUGAR HOUSE, Utah — More than two weeks after a fire tore through an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House, businesses are still closed and crews have started demolishing what’s left of the building. A Salt Lake City fire captain said Thursday that investigators are still working...
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
KSLTV
Millcreek Canyon to reopen after 100 power poles removed for wildfire prevention
SALT LAKE CITY – Millcreek Canyon has been closed to the public for two days as Rocky Mountain Power wraps up a project to reduce wildfire risk. Crews have been working to bury the power lines in the canyon since May. Millcreek Canyon attracts plenty of people every day...
KSLTV
Local organization needs help finding 500 families to donate Thanksgiving meals to
DRAPER, Utah — Local organization, Thanksgiving Heroes, started off with a goal to feed 10 families their first year. Instead, they fed 755 families thanks to generous donors. With the cost of groceries on the rise, founder Rob Adams said they plan to feed even more families this year.
KSLTV
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren’t COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they’re seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL Friday that they first started seeing early...
KSLTV
Skiers stuck in long lines before hitting the slopes
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon reported traffic delays and limited parking in the first few days of 2022 ski season. Solitude and Brighton Ski Resorts opened early after recent storms brought heavy snowfall to the mountains. Skiers said a steady line of cars led to...
KSLTV
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
KSLTV
Park City Mountain announces opening
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Mountain announced its planned opening for Nov. 16, the earliest the mountain has opened since 1996. The opening date is two days earlier than the initial opening date. Lifts and slopes will be open at both the Canyons Village base areas and the Mountain Village.
KSLTV
Researchers at the U are using chemistry in teeth to identify soldier remains
SALT LAKE CITY — More than 81,000 American troops remain missing from our country’s conflicts dating back to World War II. Efforts to find them are ongoing. Researchers at the University of Utah are using the chemistry in teeth to develop a tool to help identify remains and unite them with their families.
Comments / 0