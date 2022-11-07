Read full article on original website
Election Results for White, Hamilton, Edwards Counties
White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.
Local Sports Recap – November 11, 2022
Good luck to the NCOE Volleyball team as they will take on Springfield Lutheran in the IHSA 1A State Semifinals today at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Today will mark the 3rd time in 6 years in which NCOE has played in the state finals. A win for the Fighting Cardinals today will put them in the state championship on Saturday morning.
Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday
A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
Saline County Man Arrested at Carmi TSC Attempting to Make Fraudulent Returns
A Saline County man is behind bars after Carmi Police say he attempted to fraudulently return items at Tractor Supply and subsequently fled. According to reports, 43 year old Joshua Gibbs of Harrisburg was arrested just before 9pm Wednesday night after authorities were called to the store. Officers allegedly gave chase when Gibbs attempted to flee the scene and then gave officers several false names leading to his arrest for obstructing justice. Once identified, law enforcement say they found Gibbs was wanted on 8 warrants for various offenses. He’s being held on felony charges of obstructing justice, possession of meth, and felony warrants out of both Franklin and Saline Counties. Additionally, Gibbs is being charged with misdemeanors of theft under $500, Obstructing ID, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The Saline County warrant dates back to a February of this year charge for Possession of Meth and Driving on a Suspended License. The Franklin County warrant is related to charges that date back to August of 2021 and surround alleged criminal damage to property and theft of up to $10,000.
Alpha Wolffs Preview Upcoming Bulldog Basketball Seasons at Kiwanis
The 2021/2022 Basketball Season for the Carmi White County Boys showed incredible promise. With one play and a season ending injury at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs season turned from one form of potential to another for the rest of the way. Now a senior, Bryce Conner has dedicated himself since healing to strengthening including a strict diet and adding more bulk for this campaign. Coach Kevin Wolff says it’s paying off and the proof is in the laundry.
