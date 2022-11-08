ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dockery scores 18, Howard knocks off Gallaudet 108-56

WASHINGTON — Led by Marcus Dockery's 18 points, the Howard Bison defeated the Gallaudet Bison 108-56 on Sunday. The Bison improved to 2-2 with the victory.
