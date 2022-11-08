Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
hogville.net
No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
hogville.net
No. 23 Arkansas carries 10-year win streak into NCAA South Central Region
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 23 Arkansas, who has claimed 10 consecutive NCAA South Central Region team titles, will bid for another on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “We’re fortunate that we have a pretty...
hogville.net
Arkansas women’s program adds talented hoopsters
Arkansas women’s basketball program opened the week-long early basketball signing period on Wednesday by inking two standouts and will add a 5-star prospect in the next few days. Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors announced that Farmington star forward Jenna Lawrence (6-3) and Derby Kan., guard Mayrn Archer (5-7) both...
hogville.net
Hogs hosting No. 7 LSU with Liberty loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium. Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able...
hogville.net
Mike Neighbors previews Elementary Day vs. Central Arkansas on Friday
For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season. This year the Hogs welcome...
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview matchup with LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for a rivalry matchup with No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Hogs were the last to win the Battle of the Golden Boot beating the Tigers 16-13 in overtime last season. Hear from Simeon Blair, Trey Knox, AJ Green...
hogville.net
Underdog Hogs had success against cold LSU in 2014
FAYETTEVILLE — In 2014, Arkansas and Bret Bielema were 0-13 in the SEC under his leadership since being hired prior to the 2013 season, but it all changed on Saturday, Nov. 15, when No. 20 LSU came to a very cold Fayetteville. Arkansas was 4-5 at the time and...
hogville.net
AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
hogville.net
WATCH: Colby Hale previews Arkansas Soccer’s first game in NCAA Tournament
Tournament time is here, and the Hogs are looking to make another run. The Arkansas Soccer team comes into this year’s NCAA Tournament as a 3-seed. Their first game is this Friday against Missouri State at Razorback Field. Head Coach Colby Hale spoke with the media on Thursday to...
hogville.net
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?
Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy wants to know: How does this keep happening? This is multiple times this year that this team is obviously not prepared to play. And starts playing when it has to. This time it was too late. A. Sam Pittman gave a good answer to that...
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players break down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is 1-0 after taking down North Dakota State 76-58 in their season opener on Monday. Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile spoke to the media after the win. You can watch those full post-game press conferences in the videos below.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhi Mitchell preview upcoming matchup with Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team has their second matchup of the season on Friday night against Fordham. Head coach Eric Musselman and forward Makhi Mitchell previewed the matchup on Wednesday afternoon with the media. To see both of their press conferences, click the videos...
hogville.net
Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
hogville.net
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
Comments / 0