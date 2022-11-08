Read full article on original website
Brian
2d ago
Fluke play. Learned from it and in no way was it relevant to this game other then padding stats to Saints players that got dominated all night anyway. Let’s move on now
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Video Of Peyton Manning Screaming At Jeff Saturday Goes Viral After Jeff Is Named Colts Interim Head Coach
Nothing is better than a fired up Peyton Manning. Super Bowl winner, Hall of Famer, Papa John’s aficionado, the ManningCast is phenomenal… I’m 100% sold on all things Peyton Manning these days. Hell, I’m even looking forward to him hosting the CMA Awards this week (alongside Luke...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
atozsports.com
Early Injury News Could Mean Dallas Cowboys Blowout on Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) coming off the bye week are already 5.5-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers (3-6). Whom are in the middle of a tumultuous five-game losing streak. With the return of head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau field for the first time since. On top of the...
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
WATCH: Saints talk Monday’s 27-13 loss to the Ravens
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke on the team's 27-13 loss to Baltimore Monday night.
Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors
Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Lights Out in Prime Time
The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.
‘Plays on a different level’: Lamar Jackson’s dazzling 3rd-down conversions prove ‘key’ to Ravens win vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Lamar Jackson led the way to a 27-13 win to help the Ravens improve to 6-3. Jackson ended the day with 133 yards passing (completing 12/22 attempts) and a passion touchdown, as well as 82 rushing yards. Baltimore had 10 different players catch a pass from Jackson, including new addition DeSean Jackson. The stats certainly don’t pop off the page but they were enough to win comfortably and keep the Ravens offense going all night.
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens dominant in 27-13 win over New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-3 on the season with an impressive 27-13 win at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with Lamar Jackson dazzling despite his stats maybe saying otherwise. The superstar quarterback went 12-for-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 82 yards...
Robert Griffin III Makes Bold Statement on Commanders QB Situation
When Carson Wentz returns to 100%, there’s going to be some quarterback drama facing the Washington Commanders. But if you ask ESPN’s Robert Griffin III, there’s one guy he’d ride with for the remainder of the NFL season. Speaking with The Team 980, Griffin suggested that...
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
thecomeback.com
Dan & Tanya Snyder take subtle shot at Jim Irsay
For weeks, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been one of the loudest voices amongst NFL owners in the conversation around whether or not Dan and Tanya Snyder should remain owners of the Washington Commanders. Now, after Irsay had some controversial hiring moves of his own, they have an interesting reaction to the news.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring
While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen may be in denial about one big problem for the Saints
On Monday after the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen sounded in denial about one thing most people think needs to change. It’s clear, the Saints have some major issues. Not everyone agrees on what they may be, but there are definitely issues.
Father-in-law of former NFL DT Domata Peko sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Domata Peko, a defensive tackle and a fan favorite, played in 171 games for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006 to 2016.
