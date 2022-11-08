On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO