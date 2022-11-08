Read full article on original website
Waterbury Road resident reports stolen vehicle: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Waterbury Road. A resident of Waterbury Road called the police department at 4:24 a.m. on Oct. 27 to report finding her vehicle missing. Broken glass was spotted in the driveway near where the car was parked. OVI: Nicholson Avenue. An officer at 7:55...
Man arrested in stolen car with suspected narcotics: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Stolen vehicle, suspected drugs: Crocker Road. Police officers at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 stopped a vehicle with dealer plates on Crocker Road near Detroit Road for equipment violations. The driver, a 34-year-old Westlake man, had no registration paperwork for the 2015 Mercedes, and it appeared...
OVI suspect passes out in Taco Bell drive-thru lane: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. Officers at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 responded to Taco Bell on Lorain Road after a man in a Jeep passed out in the drive-thru lane. Officers found the man passed out in the driver’s seat with the car in gear and his foot on the brake. Officers had to repeatedly knock on the window to awaken the driver. Officers instructed the man to put the car into park and to step out of the vehicle.
Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
Drunk driver crashes going 111 mph: North Ridgeville police blotter
On November 6, a driver was traveling 111 mph in a 56-mph zone and lost control, crashing into a guardrail and into the bushes. The driver exited his car and told the officer: “You’re good. I’m drunk.” He was arrested and charged with drunk driving, willful disregard of safety, seatbelt violation and speeding.
Man shot in the back while meeting woman he met online in Fairview Park, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A Lakewood man was shot in his car Friday night while meeting up with a woman he met online, Fairview Park police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident that happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Grannis Road near West 202nd Street, police said.
Man drove himself to hospital with gunshot wound to the back in Fairview Park shooting
Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in his back while in his car in Fairview Park on Friday evening.
Police arrest man carrying loaded handgun; woman reports strange happenings outside her house: Berea Police Blotter
Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle: North Rocky River Drive. A Brooklyn man, 18, was arrested at about midnight Nov. 4 after police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car he was driving. Police had stopped the car on North Rocky River near Emerson Drive after they...
Pizza customer grabs delivery driver; drunk driver causes vehicle crash on I-480: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Disturbance: West 149th Street. A delivery driver for Marco’s Pizza called police at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and said she was assaulted at a customer’s house on West 149th. The driver said she was delivering a pizza to the house when the...
Luck runs out for regular Kohl’s shoplifters: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Loss prevention at Kohl’s reported Nov. 4 that two male suspects had stolen approximately $5,500 worth of merchandise on a previous date by pushing two full shopping carts out of the store. A license plate number on their vehicle was obtained, and the two were believed to have been...
Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
Unlucky lottery ticket conceals heroin: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
While an officer was responding to one car crash Nov. 2, he was redirected to another. He stopped and saw one of the motorists sweating profusely, with white mucus protruding from his nose. The man said he had rear-ended the car in front of him and that he was at...
1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of robbery suspects is on the loose after targeting a Speedway gas station, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The robbery happened at 4280 West 150th St. on Oct. 28, according to police. Police said the suspects stole multiple cases of...
Video: Chaos after driver crashes into Parma post office
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team explains a mystery at a very busy post office in Parma. The Briggs Post Office on State Road is shut down just as holiday mailing is starting, and the video shows why there’s no telling when the post office will reopen.
Suspect robbed postal worker at gunpoint: East Cleveland police
East Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
14-year-old faces 16 charges in Euclid man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
Thief hits gas station store on two consecutive nights: University Heights Police Blotter
At 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, police were called to the BP gas station at 2643 Warrensville Center Road on a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers determined that the matter was not a robbery, but a theft. A clerk told officers that a man had grabbed several food...
Barroom brawl leaves pool table behind the eight ball: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Cleveland Heights man charged with aggravated murder in fatal hit-skip of man on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland Heights man is accused of aggravated murder after he struck and dragged a man with his pickup truck Tuesday on the city’s East Side. Marlon Hale, 49, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court in the fatal hit-skip of Irving D. Fincher, 49, of Cleveland Heights.
Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
