Solon, OH

OVI suspect passes out in Taco Bell drive-thru lane: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. Officers at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 responded to Taco Bell on Lorain Road after a man in a Jeep passed out in the drive-thru lane. Officers found the man passed out in the driver’s seat with the car in gear and his foot on the brake. Officers had to repeatedly knock on the window to awaken the driver. Officers instructed the man to put the car into park and to step out of the vehicle.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland, OH
