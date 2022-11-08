ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart nails beautiful three-point buzzer-beater to take down Heat

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers continued the red-hot start to their season Monday night with a brilliant walk-off bucket.

This one came courtesy of forward/guard Josh Hart, who caught a pass right before the buzzer from the perimeter and cleanly shot it through the hoop for three to give Portland a 110-107 win over the Miami Heat.

This is the kind of pressure shot that great teams make, and the Trail Blazers are already raising eyebrows in the Western Conference. Hart’s big bucket should be another reminder of what Portland might be able to do this year.

Hart’s last-second trey was just a textbook buzzer-beater.

Talk about closing with style.

The 7-3 Trail Blazers should be right in the mix this season as the treacherous West continues, and with more plays like this, nobody will want to play Portland.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

