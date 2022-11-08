Read full article on original website
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
Small but Significant: Differences Between Brains of Primates Revealed – Humans, Apes and Monkeys
A new study reveals that the brains of humans and non-human primates may be remarkably similar, despite the very distinct physical differences between them. And yet, the smallest changes may make big differences in developmental and psychiatric disorders. Understanding the molecular differences that make the human brain distinct can help...
New Discovery Could Resolve a Parkinson’s Disease Mystery
A recent study reveals how Parkinson’s spreads throughout the brain. According to a recent study led by Weill Cornell Medicine scientists, aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients through a cellular waste-ejection process. During the process, known as lysosomal exocytosis, neurons release...
New NIH Study Suggests That a Heart Medication Reduces Alcohol Consumption
The medication could potentially treat alcohol use disorder. A recent study by National Institutes of Health researchers and their colleagues suggests that a medication used to treat heart issues and high blood pressure may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder. The study presents convergent evidence from mice and rat trials, as well as a human cohort study, indicating that the medication, spironolactone, may have a role in lowering alcohol consumption.
One Brain Region Teaches Another During Sleep, Converting New Data Into Enduring Memories
Using a neural network model, neuroscientists discovered that as the body moves between REM and slow-wave sleep cycles, the hippocampus and neocortex interact in ways that are key to memory formation. What role do the stages of sleep play in the formation of memories? “We’ve known for a long time...
Nanoparticle Probiotic “Backpacks” Show Promise for Treating Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Like Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis
Probiotic bacteria, like elite firefighters heading into the wilderness to combat an uncontrolled blaze, do a better job of quelling gut inflammation when they’re outfitted with the finest gear. Just how much promise some well-equipped gut-friendly bacteria hold for improving treatments of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease...
Dieters Trying To Lose Weight Tend To Overestimate the Healthiness of Their Eating Habits
According to a new study, adults who were making lifestyle changes to lose weight tended to overestimate how healthy their diet was. Additionally, self-perceptions of how much their diet improved over the course of the 12- month study were often inaccurate – most thought they improved the quality of their diet, yet there actually was very little change based on researchers’ assessment.
Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes May Reduce Smoking in Anxious, Depressed Smokers
Decreasing the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels may reduce smoking without worsening mental health in smokers with mood or anxiety disorders. This is according to new research from scientists at Penn State College of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. They said that lowering the nicotine content in cigarettes could also lessen addiction, lower exposure to toxic substances, and improve a smoker’s chances of quitting.
Stress Can Increase the Risk of Dying From Cancer
A recent study found that the wear and tear of chronic stress can increase cancer mortality. According to Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University researchers, the body’s wear and tear from chronic and lifelong stress may also raise the chance of dying from cancer. That wear and tear,...
Experimental Cancer Vaccine Yields Promising Results: NIH Finds Significant Tumor Regression
NIH scientists find that IV administration improves tumor-fighting action. An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice. This is according to a new research study published in the journal Cell, reported by investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
New Non-Addictive Compound Alleviates Pain Without Sedation
According to UCSF researchers, the new molecules are the top prospects for narcotic alternatives. A recent study led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco found that a newly discovered group of molecules reduced pain in mice without having the sedative effects that limit the use of opiates. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine, two sedatives routinely used in hospitals, but they are chemically unrelated and may not be addictive.
Repeat COVID-19 Infections: Significantly Increased Risk of Organ Failure and Death
Scientists recommend masks, vaccines, and vigilance to prevent reinfection. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost three years ago, researchers have discovered that an initial infection can lead to short- and long-term health risks affecting nearly every organ system in the body. They’ve also learned that people can get COVID-19 a second or a third time, despite acquiring natural antibodies after the first infection — even if they’ve had COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.
Mysterious Soil Virus Gene Seen for the First Time
The protein could be important in both soil decomposition and soil carbon cycling. There are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses in every handful of soil, all of which contribute to the sustenance of the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another allows scientists to better understand soil health, soil carbon, and nutrient cycling, and even how dead insects decompose.
Effectively Reducing Stress and Treating Anxiety Disorders Without Antidepressant Drugs
Mindfulness-based stress reduction is as effective as an antidepressant drug for treating anxiety disorders. A guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program was as effective as the use of the gold-standard drug – the common antidepressant drug escitalopram – for patients with anxiety disorders. This is according to the results of a first-of-its-kind, randomized clinical trial led by researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center.
Why You Should Cut Back on Artificial Sweeteners and How To Do It
Sugar is a big problem. So much so that many countries now add taxes to sugary products to try and discourage people from buying them. Unfortunately, for people with a sweet tooth, sugar is also enjoyable, so the recommended advice from many health organizations is to replace added sugar with artificial sweeteners. However, adding sweeteners is not without its problems, and research is beginning to suggest that they may be making the problem worse.
Length of REM Sleep Linked to Body Temperature
Warm-blooded animal groups with lower body temperatures have more rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, while those with higher body temperatures have lower amounts of REM sleep. This is according to new research from Jerome Siegel, a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) professor who said his study suggests that REM sleep acts like a “thermostatically controlled brain heater.”
