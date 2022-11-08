According to UCSF researchers, the new molecules are the top prospects for narcotic alternatives. A recent study led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco found that a newly discovered group of molecules reduced pain in mice without having the sedative effects that limit the use of opiates. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine, two sedatives routinely used in hospitals, but they are chemically unrelated and may not be addictive.

