To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It is not often that all United States political parties can rejoice over the passage of legislation, but New York state’s $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act is worth celebrating. The bill’s landslide victory is a major step in the state’s effort to combat the intensifying climate crisis. This bill means hope for all New York residents, especially disenfranchised communities whose environmental needs often go unmet. Progressive bills like this one, which focus funding on solutions for the root cause of our climate crisis, are the most important steps we as voters and taxpayers can take to protect the environmental health of Syracuse, New York State and our planet.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO