The Environmental Bond Act is critical for New York
The Environmental Bond Act is critical for New York

It is not often that all United States political parties can rejoice over the passage of legislation, but New York state's $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act is worth celebrating. The bill's landslide victory is a major step in the state's effort to combat the intensifying climate crisis. This bill means hope for all New York residents, especially disenfranchised communities whose environmental needs often go unmet. Progressive bills like this one, which focus funding on solutions for the root cause of our climate crisis, are the most important steps we as voters and taxpayers can take to protect the environmental health of Syracuse, New York State and our planet.
Author and actress Jennette McCurdy talks healing, humor at UU event
Author and actress Jennette McCurdy talks healing, humor at UU event

Despite her roles in various sitcoms, Jennette McCurdy wasn't born with a natural knack for comedy. "I played funny characters, but I didn't really have (a sense of humor)," McCurdy said. "My sense...
Forward Olivia Owens announces departure from Syracuse
Forward Olivia Owens announces departure from Syracuse

Forward Olivia Owens announced on Saturday that she will "voluntarily withdraw" from Syracuse University, Owens said on Instagram. After playing in Syracuse's exhibition game against Le Moyne, Owens did not play or attend the season-opener against Stony Brook and Colgate because of "team rules," head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and an SU Athletics spokesperson confirmed.
Observations from SU’s loss to Florida State: Shrader returns, run defense struggles again
Observations from SU's loss to Florida State: Shrader returns, run defense struggles again

After three straight losses bounced Syracuse out of the AP rankings, it faced the team at the edge of the poll in its final home game of the year. No. 25 Florida State posed the same challenges as the rest of the Orange's opponents from the last few games — a strong run game (best in the ACC) and a stout defense (fourth-best in the ACC).
No. 8 Syracuse gets revenge on No. 7 Princeton in NCAA Tournament win
No. 8 Syracuse gets revenge on No. 7 Princeton in NCAA Tournament win

Eefke van den Nieuwenhof ripped a shot on goal, looking to give Syracuse momentum going into halftime. Princeton blocked her shot, but Lana Hamilton alertly controlled the rebound and slotted the ball past the Tigers' goalie to tie the game 2-2 as the first half buzzer sounded.
Garrett Shrader struggles in return to starting lineup against No. 25 Florida State
Garrett Shrader struggles in return to starting lineup against No. 25 Florida State

Garrett Shrader dropped back with enough time this time at the start of the fourth quarter. The JMA Wireless Dome had almost emptied of Syracuse fans, instead filled with the sound of Florida State's war chant, but the Orange's starting offense was still out there.
Syracuse swept by No. 7 Pittsburgh again, falls below .500 in ACC play
Syracuse swept by No. 7 Pittsburgh again, falls below .500 in ACC play

Cat Flood stood at the endline, bounding the ball on the ground, setting herself for a serve. Flood sent a low, hard serve over the net to the Syracuse side. Flood's serve found Alyssa Bert, who was jammed, trying to dig the ball out to one of her teammates. Bert lost control of her dig, accidentally sending it back over the net, giving Pitt a chance for a kill.
Defense, improved shooting lifts SU to easy 72-48 win over Colgate
Defense, improved shooting lifts SU to easy 72-48 win over Colgate

Colgate's Sophia Diehl tried to pass the ball to the baseline in the third quarter, but Dariauna Lewis deflected it and forced Diehl's second turnover in a span of 35 seconds. On the fast break, Teisha Hyman delivered an underhand pass to Alaina Rice, who hit the transition layup to put Syracuse up 44-21, the largest lead of the game at that point.
