ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount Telegram

Alexander H. Jones: White right tried to claim America

By Email
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Was January 6th an act of desperation? No. The insurrectionary assault on the United States Capitol was the most targeted act of violence against the American state since the Confederate Army killed hundreds of thousands of American troops. Without granting any degree of sympathy to the MAGA terrorists who committed that assault, however, we can nevertheless examine the sociological roots of that attack.

The New York Times recently published an illuminating analysis of districts of elected election-challenging members of Congress. Researchers at the Times found that election-“objecting” districts have fewer college graduates, and more victims of so-called “deaths of despair” (eg. from drugs and alcohol), than Republican districts whose representatives did not challenge Biden’s victory. These grim indicators suggest the misplaced sense of betrayal that MAGA voters feel toward governing elites; a species of paranoia that made them susceptible to the lies of right-wing charlatans. Clearly, the constituents of non-objecting Republicans feel somewhat more secure about their lives and social status.

But another factor looms more menacingly. “Objecting” districts not only stand out for their level of distress, but for the rapidity of racial change within their borders. As the Times observes, “objecting” districts have seen a 35% greater increase in the proportion of people of color in their districts than the districts that elected Republicans who didn’t attempt a constitutional coup. This trend is familiar. For centuries in the South, whites have wielded the axe of racism more fiercely when they face a more concentrated African American community. Because the objecting Republicans were by no means exclusively Southern, the racial backlash indicates how much of hard-core Republican America has joined Dixie in its darkness and hate.

In our Southern state, all but one Republican congressperson voted to challenge the electoral results. But Congressman David Rouzer’s district in the southeastern corner of the state best illustrates the combination of social distress and racial hatred that drove Republican election denial. Rouzer represents a district that is beset by opioid addiction and is rapidly “browning.” Wilmington, the largest city in the district, has one of the highest opioid addiction rates in the country. But what may have inspired Rouzer to attempt to steal the presidency from Joseph R. Biden is the explosive growth of Latinos in Old-South hollows like Duplin County. Racial panic propelled a coup in Wilmington in 1898, and that same sense of demographic threat felt acutely by racist whites drove their congressman to vote for a coup to occur again.

A sense of pure racial entitlement was the soul of January 6th. For 400 years, white people have occupied the highest rung in the American hierarchy. Those whites who have not suffered a decline in status, it appears, remain socially secure enough to avoid projecting insurrectionary violence against our new multiracial democracy. But in communities where white decline has collided with new hardships, the White Right sent its shock troops to arrogate America by deadly force. This may be a harbinger of the future if more white people do not embrace tolerance, change, and love. This is, first and primarily, a white problem. White people must face it.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Rocky Mount Telegram

John Hood: National GOP fell short of expectations

The victors are crowing. The vanquished are moaning, or spinning, or deflecting blame. Pundits and campaign professionals are scouring the precinct-level results or poll exits for evidence that validates their strategies or proves their favorite theories. That’s all fine with me. I’ve long been fascinated with the art and science of campaigns myself, though as a journalist rather than a practitioner. When it comes to the 2022 midterms, however, I...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Steven Roberts: For GOP, legislation not as important as blocking judges

If, as expected, Republicans win back one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the most significant impact could well be summed up in two words: judges and subpoenas. Since President Biden has two more years in office and Democrats will certainly maintain a veto-proof margin in the Senate, even a Republican sweep would not lead to much meaningful legislation. As John Pitney Jr., a politics professor at Claremont McKenna College in California, told U.S. News, expect “a lot of messaging — not...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Mark Robinson's Pelosi post disgraces NC again

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson keeps proving there’s no limit to his shamelessness. In a meme shared to his personal Facebook page — which has 132,000 followers — Robinson poked fun at the recent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The image depicts a mock Halloween costume for an “attacker,” complete with underwear, a hammer and a “lame story to tell the press.” “I’m sorry Paul...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tom Campbell: Didn’t your momma teach you better?

People are weary of the angry, hateful rhetoric and violence and many have just tuned out any political or current event discussions. It’s just better not to hear it, they say, than to have to deal with it. If you don’t believe that today’s rhetoric has escalated beyond the pale, just ask a politician, teacher, newsperson, election official, medical professional or columnist. Better still, ask salesclerks, fast-food workers — just about anyone who deals with the public. They will tell you stories about face-to-face threats...
MARYLAND STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rob Schofield: History lesson for when legislators veto rights

For well over 200 years, Americans have understood and widely accepted the concept of “judicial review” — the idea that the courts, and in particular, the U.S. Supreme Court and state high courts, will have the final say as to what laws and acts of government are and aren’t constitutional. There have, of course, been many efforts to challenge and undermine the premise of judicial review. President Andrew Jackson and his allies infamously and shamefully ignored a Supreme Court ruling by forcing the expulsion of...
ALABAMA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gene Lyons: Where's conservative horror when threats turn into assaults?

If there were anything remotely conservative about people calling themselves “conservative Republicans,” they’d be horrified by the near-fatal attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and calling for strict law enforcement. Instead, they’re making stupid jokes and endorsing conspiracy theories to minimize the terrible reality of what happened — seemingly secure in the knowledge that the bully-boys and would-be assassins are pretty much all on their side. Yes, there are crackpots on each end of the political spectrum, but actual assaults come largely from...
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Froma Harrop: Crime is something to never, ever go soft on

It was always surprising to hear voices on the fringe left downplay the COVID-era spike in crime. Still more amazing, though, were the grown-ups in the Democratic Party who seemed to be giving them a sympathetic listen. Kathy Hochul should have been able to easily put away Lee Zeldin in the New York governor’s race. Zeldin was not one of those civilized Republicans whom Northeast voters often elect on the state level. He came out of the feral Trump wing of the Republican Party, peddling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Status quo unacceptable in Haiti crisis

Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is...
MONTANA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Editorial: Midterms like an election stress test

This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election. Early signs of danger are popping up across the map at multiple levels in the election system. ...
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy