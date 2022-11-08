ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Brian Kelly, fellow newcomers sped up transformation

Brian Kelly is a newcomer to the LSU football program. He has needed to rely heavily on players who also are newcomers as he’s cobbled together a competitive team. He has leaned on freshmen from the start. So he has identified those most capable of handling the challenge, and has prepared them to do just that.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
postsouth.com

All four Iberville Parish football teams notch postseason berths

The road to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans begins Friday for all four Iberville Parish high schools, who punched their tickets to first-round action in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Plaquemine and White Castle will have homefield advantage for the opening round, while St. John and...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state

Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year

The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NORCO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy