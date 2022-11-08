Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City
The McMahon era begins tonight in the PMAC with the Tigers looking to start things off on the right foot.
The Committee's Personal Hell: 2-Loss LSU Could Cause Mayhem
What if a 2-loss LSU team wins the SEC? The committee's worst nightmare of a potential SEC-less playoff could come true.
Kim Mulkey Signs Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class to LSU
Year 2 of the Mulkey era is underway, continues building a program to be a juggernaut in the future.
NOLA.com
Kim Mulkey has reeled in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for LSU. Here's the rundown.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is striving to take her program to the top of women’s college basketball, and her latest round of signees reflects it. Mulkey inked the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to ESPN, with four players signing national letters of intent Wednesday. The group includes two top-10 signees.
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Brian Kelly, fellow newcomers sped up transformation
Brian Kelly is a newcomer to the LSU football program. He has needed to rely heavily on players who also are newcomers as he’s cobbled together a competitive team. He has leaned on freshmen from the start. So he has identified those most capable of handling the challenge, and has prepared them to do just that.
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
NOLA.com
Watch a supercut of LSU fan reactions to Tigers' final play in OT win over Alabama
LSU fans won't soon forget Mason Taylor catching the 2-point conversion from Jayden Daniels for the Tigers' win over Alabama on Saturday. The Tide scored first in overtime and took the lead 31-24. With Jayden Daniels' 25-yard rushing to make it 31-30, head coach Brian Kelly went for the two, risking the win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Shaq Made His Presence Felt at the Alabama Game and the Fans went Crazy (Video)
LSU has some legendary alumni such as Joe Burrow, Lauren Daigle, Don Lemon, Todd Graves, Andrew Whitworth, Lolo Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. However none more famous than LSU's giant aka the most dominant basketball player ever aka Superman aka The Diesel aka The Big Aristotle you know him as Shaquille O'Neal.
postsouth.com
All four Iberville Parish football teams notch postseason berths
The road to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans begins Friday for all four Iberville Parish high schools, who punched their tickets to first-round action in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Plaquemine and White Castle will have homefield advantage for the opening round, while St. John and...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L'Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
It happened big time over the weekend in Baton Rouge. And no, it didn't involve the Alabama-LSU game.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
225batonrouge.com
This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state
Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
NOLA.com
Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year
The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
Comments / 0