The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Detroit News

Buss: Democrats own abortion now

If there’s a political silver lining for conservatives in the wake of Proposal 3’s passage Tuesday night, it’s that abortion in Michigan now rests entirely in Democratic hands. Much like same-sex marriage in this state hasn’t been an issue Republicans have had to answer to since 2015,...
WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
Detroit News

Benson prevails over Karamo in Michigan Secretary of State race

Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will lead the state's election and driver's license and registration operations over the next four years after defeating Republican opponent Kristina Karamo in Tuesday's election. The Associated Press called the race for Benson shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, as the Detroit Democrat led...
Detroit News

Nessel defeats DePerno in Michigan attorney general race

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel will retain her seat for four more years after election returns showed the Plymouth Democrat with a strong lead over her Republican opponent Matt DePerno in the race to be Michigan's chief law enforcement officer. DePerno conceded the race just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in...
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Chalkbeat

Michigan Democrats sweep elections for State Board of Education

In a year in which education debate has been dominated by Republican culture war attacks — from LGBTQ inclusivity to the teaching of critical race theory — Democrats swept contested races on Tuesday in a slate of university and K-12 board races in Michigan. Democrats Pamela Pugh and Mitchell Robinson took two contested seats on the State Board of Education, which sets education standards for Michigan schools. Their victories maintained a Democratic...
Detroit News

Finley: What went wrong for Michigan Republicans

In few places did the red wave fizzle as spectacularly as in Michigan. Despite Republican exuberance fueled by late polls that showed tightening races here, the challenges to Democratic control of the state fell short. It was a night with few bright spots for the GOP. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will...
CBS Detroit

Benson: Voter turnout breaks record in Michigan's midterm election history

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference Wednesday, saying voter turnout from Tuesday's election is expected to break the record for the largest in Michigan's midterm election history.Benson said more than 4.3 million Michiganders voted, with 1.8 million voting absentee."I'm confident that as we go through the process when the unofficial are finalized, they will reflect that this election was the highest turnout midterm election in Michigan's history," she said. "Thousands of Republican, Democrat and Independent election clerks and workers securely checked and counted ballots all through the day and night yesterday to provide...
95.3 MNC

Right to Life of Michigan issues statement on Proposal Three

Right to Life of Michigan has issued a strong statement condemning passage of Proposal Three which ensures the right to choose. Organization leaders say they’re deeply saddened by what they call the tragic passage. They say their efforts to educate voters were insurmountable by a larger coalition of billionaires...
Detroit News

Proposal 3: Michigan voters approve abortion rights initiative

Michigan voters approved enshrining the right to an abortion in the state constitution early Wednesday morning through a ballot initiative that knocks down a 1931 state law banning the procedure. With nearly 78% of estimated votes counted, election results showed Proposal 3 had won the support of 56% of Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Proposal 3 passes in Michigan: When will it take effect? What’s next?

Michigan voters collectively passed Proposal 3 in this week’s general election, effectively codifying abortion rights for people in the state under the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the legal right to abortion and...
