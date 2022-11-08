ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

UN probes Egypt police misconduct claims at climate talks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The United Nations says it is investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers providing security at this year's international climate talks. This follows claims that attendees of events at the German pavilion...
Lawyer: Saddam's relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq

BEIRUT (AP) — The late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's great-nephew has no links with the Islamic State group but was sent back to Iraq as part of a political deal with Lebanese authorities, his lawyer said Sunday. Bushra al-Khalil told The Associated Press that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi,...
Tough questions for the World Trade Organization at COP27

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has a message for COP27: Free trade can help green the global economy. Unfortunately for the WTO, the quote making all the headlines is that “[w]e do not want a subsidy war.”. In an interview with Bloomberg at the United Nations’s Conference on Climate...

