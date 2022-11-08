Read full article on original website
UN probes Egypt police misconduct claims at climate talks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The United Nations says it is investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers providing security at this year's international climate talks. This follows claims that attendees of events at the German pavilion...
Lawyer: Saddam's relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — The late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's great-nephew has no links with the Islamic State group but was sent back to Iraq as part of a political deal with Lebanese authorities, his lawyer said Sunday. Bushra al-Khalil told The Associated Press that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi,...
The Kremlin Cracks Down on Moscow’s Artists: ‘The Life We Had Before the War Is Over’
Less than a year ago, I was a successful director and screenwriter in Moscow. Now, I spend my sleepless nights in New York City, trying to find airline tickets for my friends to escape Russia before they’re sent to the front lines or arrested. I was about to begin...
Tough questions for the World Trade Organization at COP27
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has a message for COP27: Free trade can help green the global economy. Unfortunately for the WTO, the quote making all the headlines is that “[w]e do not want a subsidy war.”. In an interview with Bloomberg at the United Nations’s Conference on Climate...
