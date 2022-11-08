ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Deadline set for new applications to DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program

DeKalb County officials have given a deadline to submit new applications for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program. New applications for the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program (TLAC) will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officials said there are currently 645 pending applications and DeKalb County has $41.3 million in available Emergency Rental Assistance 1 (ERA1) Reallocation grant funds.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Mableton Improvement Coalition issues statement on Mableton cityhood approval

The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following statement on the voter approval of incorporation of the City of Mableton:. The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) would like to congratulate both the proponents and opponents of the Mableton cityhood referendum which has been approved by voters in the November 8th election, pending final certification by the Cobb County Board of Elections. MIC has maintained a neutral position throughout this campaign.
MABLETON, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to host inaugural Adoption Day

Gwinnett County Clerk of Superior Court Tiana Garner, along with county officials, will host the first ever Adoption Day on Monday, November 14th from 9:30 a.m until 11:00 a.m at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium. The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium is located at 75 Langley Drive...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Brookhaven adds beautification and landscape crew, street sweeper

Brookhaven officials said they are focused on beautification efforts as well as cleaner streets and water. The city of Brookhaven’s new beautification and landscape crew kicked off by picking up trash and trimming weeds on an overgrown and littered area of North Druid Hills Road in September. Tasked with...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
kicks96news.com

Walnut Grove Community Christmas Parade

The Town of Walnut Grove and the Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department will host the first ever Walnut Grove Community Christmas Parade this year. The theme is “The Spirit of Christmas” and the date for the parade is set for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm. Visit with Santa downtown after the parade.
WALNUT GROVE, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy