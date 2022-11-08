Read full article on original website
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
City of Marietta accepting applications for Post 3 Civil Service Board appointment
The City of Marietta announced that applications and resumes are being considered for appointment to Post 3 of the city’s Civil Service Board. The details are in the announcement on the city’s website, reprinted below:. “MARIETTA – The Marietta City Council will consider an appointment to the Civil...
Deadline set for new applications to DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program
DeKalb County officials have given a deadline to submit new applications for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program. New applications for the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program (TLAC) will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officials said there are currently 645 pending applications and DeKalb County has $41.3 million in available Emergency Rental Assistance 1 (ERA1) Reallocation grant funds.
Mableton Improvement Coalition issues statement on Mableton cityhood approval
The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following statement on the voter approval of incorporation of the City of Mableton:. The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) would like to congratulate both the proponents and opponents of the Mableton cityhood referendum which has been approved by voters in the November 8th election, pending final certification by the Cobb County Board of Elections. MIC has maintained a neutral position throughout this campaign.
Gwinnett County to host inaugural Adoption Day
Gwinnett County Clerk of Superior Court Tiana Garner, along with county officials, will host the first ever Adoption Day on Monday, November 14th from 9:30 a.m until 11:00 a.m at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium. The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium is located at 75 Langley Drive...
Forsyth County Fire Department asks for citizen participation in Christmas toy program
With the Christmas season around the corner, the Forsyth County Fire Department needs citizens to help with its Aerial House’s toy collection program. This program will brighten the holiday for Forsyth County families who are unable to afford Christmas gifts. This will be the 20th anniversary of the program,...
Councilman wants to revive hospital in Fulton County after AMC closure
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents in the southern part of the metro area say it makes no sense they don’t have their own hospital. A local councilman thinks he has a solution. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. East Point Councilman Joshua Butler IV...
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
Gwinnett safety concerns to bring together students, community members
Violent incidents involving Gwinnett schools help fuel desire to shape a call for action.
Lane closures on I-75 in Marietta overnight Friday and daytime on Saturday and Sunday
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that contractors for the department will install lane closures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on I-75 this weekend in Marietta. These closures are related to an ongoing bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb County and one location in Fulton County.
Newnan officer fired, charged with DUI in crash on way to work
An officer with the Newnan Police Department was fired after he crashed his vehicle Friday on his way to work and charge...
Brookhaven adds beautification and landscape crew, street sweeper
Brookhaven officials said they are focused on beautification efforts as well as cleaner streets and water. The city of Brookhaven’s new beautification and landscape crew kicked off by picking up trash and trimming weeds on an overgrown and littered area of North Druid Hills Road in September. Tasked with...
EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling...
Fulton County Schools to set calendars for next two years
The Fulton County Board of Education gave early approval to the calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
Walnut Grove Community Christmas Parade
The Town of Walnut Grove and the Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department will host the first ever Walnut Grove Community Christmas Parade this year. The theme is “The Spirit of Christmas” and the date for the parade is set for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm. Visit with Santa downtown after the parade.
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
