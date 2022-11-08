The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following statement on the voter approval of incorporation of the City of Mableton:. The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) would like to congratulate both the proponents and opponents of the Mableton cityhood referendum which has been approved by voters in the November 8th election, pending final certification by the Cobb County Board of Elections. MIC has maintained a neutral position throughout this campaign.

