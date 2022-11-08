ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy