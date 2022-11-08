Read full article on original website
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue. For the last two decades, Kent County, home of Grand Rapids, had always voted for the Republican gubernatorial candidate. That is until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer turned it blue in 2018 and again in 2022.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
(WXYZ) — When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic. “She's getting huge crowds," said former state Rep. and current Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "As a former state Rep., I've never seen candidates for governor get crowds the way she has.”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters following re-election victory
(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters Wednesday morning from MotorCity Casino following her reelection win against Tudor Dixon. Whitmer has been governor in Michigan since 2018. This win has secured her spot as governor for a second term. "Holding this office has been the honor of my life,...
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
(WXYZ) — Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race. On Wednesday morning, Dixon released the following statement:. "I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government,...
Prop 3: See how metro Detroit counties voted on the proposal
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are projected to have passed Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
Proposal 2 passes in Michigan, expanding voter rights in the state
Michigan voters will soon have more rights in the state after they passed Proposal 2 during the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. The proposal from Promote the Vote 2022 would make several changes to the Michigan Constitution to expand voter rights. As of 3:48 a.m. with...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term, beating out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to an AP projection. Just before 1:30 a.m., the AP made the projection with Whitmer having 51.9% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.5% with 65.3% of the vote counted.
Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes
NOVI, Mich. — Incumbent Dana Nessel has won her reelection bid for Michigan's attorney general. The Associated Press called the race shortly after her opponent, Matt DePerno, conceded Wednesday morning. DePerno released the following statement:. “Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with...
Prop 3 supporters celebrate, acknowledge bumpy road ahead
(WXYZ) — Supporters of abortion rights scored a big win Tuesday when Proposal 3 was approved in Michigan by a large margin. Still, they acknowledge there will be a fight ahead in the courts. The group Reproductive Freedom for All took a victory lap Wednesday following the results. “Michigan...
WATCH: Governor Whitmer reflects on her reelection win in a one-on-one interview with WXYZ
(WXYZ) — After giving her victory speech at MotorCity Casino Wednesday following her reelection win against Republican challenge Tudor Dixon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with WXYZ reporter Jenn Schanz to reflect on what her win means for herself and the state of Michigan. “Well I think yesterday’s result...
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters will pass Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ABC News projects. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
Michigan secretary of state says midterm voter turnout poised to break record
(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a post-election press conference Wednesday morning, saying she believes the midterm voter turnout will break the state record from 2018. According to the state, the turnout in 2018 was at 28.2%. “I’m confident that as we go through the process...
Jocelyn Benson elected to 2nd term as Secretary of State, ABC News projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will have a second term leading the state department. ABC News projects she will beat Republican nominee Kristina Karamo in the 2022 Midterm Election. Benson had touted her success over the past four years as SOS, including better customer service at...
LIVE BLOG: Michiganders head to the polls this Election Day to vote on key races, proposals
(WXYZ) — Today voters across Michigan will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election. There are major races and proposals at stake, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3. We'll bring you the latest on Election Day...
Shri Thanedar becomes first Indian American in Congress from Michigan
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters made history after voting to send the first Indian American to Congress from the state. Shri Thanedar, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House, beat out his Republican opponent Martell Bivings. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District that Thanedar will serve...
Proposal 1 passes in Michigan, changing term limits for legislature, AP projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s legislators will now have new term limits and financial disclosure reports after voters passed Proposal 1 during the 2022 Midterm Elections, according to an Associated Press projection. The proposal amends Michigan's Constitution and changes how long legislators can serve in the State House or Senate.
Michigan marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, but it's up to each town to determine whether it...
Election Day 2022: Here's how to research Michigan judicial candidates
(WXYZ) — They play a key role in criminal and civil courts, as high up as the State Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, we’re looking at why voters choose certain candidates and the qualities they look for. Voter Clarence Martin spent Friday shopping for groceries and considering...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
