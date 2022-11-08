ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue. For the last two decades, Kent County, home of Grand Rapids, had always voted for the Republican gubernatorial candidate. That is until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer turned it blue in 2018 and again in 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?

(WXYZ) — When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic. “She's getting huge crowds," said former state Rep. and current Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "As a former state Rep., I've never seen candidates for governor get crowds the way she has.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race

(WXYZ) — Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race. On Wednesday morning, Dixon released the following statement:. "I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Prop 3: See how metro Detroit counties voted on the proposal

(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are projected to have passed Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Proposal 2 passes in Michigan, expanding voter rights in the state

Michigan voters will soon have more rights in the state after they passed Proposal 2 during the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. The proposal from Promote the Vote 2022 would make several changes to the Michigan Constitution to expand voter rights. As of 3:48 a.m. with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term, beating out Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, according to an AP projection. Just before 1:30 a.m., the AP made the projection with Whitmer having 51.9% of the vote compared to Dixon's 46.5% with 65.3% of the vote counted.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes

NOVI, Mich. — Incumbent Dana Nessel has won her reelection bid for Michigan's attorney general. The Associated Press called the race shortly after her opponent, Matt DePerno, conceded Wednesday morning. DePerno released the following statement:. “Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Prop 3 supporters celebrate, acknowledge bumpy road ahead

(WXYZ) — Supporters of abortion rights scored a big win Tuesday when Proposal 3 was approved in Michigan by a large margin. Still, they acknowledge there will be a fight ahead in the courts. The group Reproductive Freedom for All took a victory lap Wednesday following the results. “Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan voters will pass Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ABC News projects. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Shri Thanedar becomes first Indian American in Congress from Michigan

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters made history after voting to send the first Indian American to Congress from the state. Shri Thanedar, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House, beat out his Republican opponent Martell Bivings. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District that Thanedar will serve...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election

(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy