LOUISVILLE, KY. – — The College of Charleston women's cross country team placed 21st at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday for their highest finish since 2017. Rhian Purves led the Cougars to their best team performance since taking 20th in 2017. She was 94th in a field of 228 runners with a 6k time of 22:11.7 at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO