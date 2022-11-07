ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cofcsports.com

Cougar Women Post Best Regional Finish in Five Years

LOUISVILLE, KY. – — The College of Charleston women's cross country team placed 21st at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday for their highest finish since 2017. Rhian Purves led the Cougars to their best team performance since taking 20th in 2017. She was 94th in a field of 228 runners with a 6k time of 22:11.7 at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Charleston Heads West for Match Race Nationals

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston sailing team will head to the west coast this weekend to conclude the fall season at the three-day ICSA Match Race National Championships beginning on Friday in San Diego, Calif. The Cougars will be competing for their seventh match race national championship and...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Equestrian Opens 2022-23 Season at Home

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston equestrian program will open the 2022-23 season this weekend at home with College of Charleston Horse Show on Saturday and Sunday at White Horses, LLC. "We are beyond excited to be back in the show ring again, it seems like forever since...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars to Face #1 North Carolina on the Road

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The College of Charleston Men's Basketball team will take on #1 North Carolina tomorrow night at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with the contest airing on Bally Sports and affiliates. Fans can also listen live on the Varsity App with Everett German.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy