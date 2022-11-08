Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Peter Braithwaite joins RoundTable board
The Evanston RoundTable elected former Second Ward Council Member Peter C. Braithwaite to its board of directors in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Braithwaite, who stepped down as the representative of Evanston’s second ward last summer, is director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern University. He grew up in the Second Ward as the youngest of five children and the son of Jamaican immigrants. He attended Dewey, Nichols and Evanston Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a focus in African American studies and human development, from the University of Kansas. He is married with four children and one grandson.
Mayoral candidate nabs second endorsement from a major union
With the Chicago Teachers Union already backing him, Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson has lined up up another major labor union endorsement.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston endorses ranked choice voting in a landslide
Ranked choice voting received an overwhelming vote of approval from Evanston residents on Election Day, with more than 82% of ballots cast in favor of the new voting system for local consolidated elections, according to results tabulated by the Cook County Clerk’s Office. The change will be implemented in...
Chicago mayoral election: More opponents for Lightfoot announcing runs
CHICAGO - Guess what? Here comes another election. The field to take on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting more crowded and competitive. Progressive candidate Brandon Johnson scored another major endorsement from organized labor on Wednesday. SEIU Local 73, representing 16,000 Chicago workers, is throwing its support behind Johnson, who...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say
A student described by police as “an adult male” at Evanston Township High School was arrested and remains in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school Wednesday, according to police and a statement posted to the school website late in the afternoon. Evanston Police Department spokesperson...
evanstonroundtable.com
Fourth Ward residents weigh in on Masonic Temple project
Some of the challenges of providing 30 apartments in a historic building that is a tight fit on its lot were clear at a recent Fourth Ward discussion of the proposed Masonic Temple project. The adaptive-reuse project was introduced to 25 interested neighbors Thursday, Nov. 3, at a meeting organized...
evanstonroundtable.com
Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program fair to take place this Friday
Evanston youth ages 14 to 18 years are encouraged to find their perfect summer job by participating in the 2023 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The first job fair will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. For...
Daily Northwestern
Black city employees voice concerns of discrimination, workplace mistreatment in report
After approximately 30 Black city of Evanston employees hosted an internal meeting in August to share their workplace experiences, Black city employees have now published a report alleging inequitable and unjust practices in the workplace. Written by employees across various departments, divisions and ages, the 39-page report, released Nov. 1,...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 suspensions decline as crisis prevention training increases
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 only handed out one student suspension through Oct. 31 of the new school year, compared with 17 suspensions during the same period last year, officials announced at a Curriculum and Policy Committee meeting Monday. Administrators attributed the significant decline to “increased implementation of restorative practices across...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
After Principal’s Ouster, Jones College Prep Students Stage Sit-In To Combat Racism On Campus
SOUTH LOOP — Days after the removal of their controversial principal, Jones College Prep students took part in a schoolwide sit-in Monday to denounce hate speech and pressure leaders to put an end to a long history of bigotry at the school. Principal Joseph Powers was removed from his...
Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides
CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Today is Election Day, the last day to vote. Yesterday, the last day of early voting, saw a long line outside the Civic Center that included first-time voter Douglas Wood, left. And photographer Richard Cahan notes that in the Wood family, it’s a tradition for parents Dereck and Donna Wood to accompany each of their six children to the polls as they cast their first ballot.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
State ranks 3 local schools as ‘exemplary’
Three local elementary schools received the coveted “exemplary” rating from the Illinois State Board of Education in the state’s recently released school report card. Hollywood School, Brook Park School and Congress Park School all received the exemplary rating for ranking in the top 10 percent of Illinois public schools.
blockclubchicago.org
Lunch Staff Shortages Persist At CPS As One Of Its Top Schools Is Unable To Feed All Students For First Time
CHICAGO — A Chicago school was unable to feed all its students at one point last month — and other schools have also seen issues with their lunchrooms. Rickey Harris, Whitney Young Magnet High School principal, said at an Oct. 19 local school council meeting that cafeteria staff were unable to feed all students one day because of an unforeseen staff shortage. Three out of the five cafeteria workers had unexpectedly called off, leaving two workers to prep and cook the school’s lunch with no backup, Harris said.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools May Take On More Costs As It Breaks Away From Mayoral Control, Report Says
CHICAGO — Chicagoans will get to elect their school board members starting in 2024. But a report out this week suggests that may come with a cost. The report, prepared by the district with help from a consulting firm, lists expenses currently picked up by other city agencies that Chicago Public Schools might have to take on as it transitions to an elected school board for the first time in the city’s history. These include water bills, rent, summer programs and increased pension contributions, among other costs — possibly adding up to tens of millions of dollars a year.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Morrison proud of victory but not happy with makeup of Cook County board
Sean Morrison will go back to work on the Cook County Board of Commissioners and continue to work with just one Republican ally. And he’s not happy about that. Morrison was hoping that perhaps a handful of Republicans could knock off some Democrats Tuesday night and give a little more balance to the board.
oakpark.com
Neighbors get a win on Roosevelt Road nuisance
The Oak Park village board denied a special use request to operate a custom vehicle upholstery business at 6212 Roosevelt Rd., a portion of the former Associated Tire & Battery property. The denial delighted neighbors who have been beleaguered by noise and clogged alleys for well over a year. “We...
Whitney Young Sports Complex Is Still Limiting Public Hours, Locking Out Residents, Park Neighbor Says
WEST LOOP — Whitney Young Magnet High School is still restricting public access to its $4.3 million athletic complex, said a park advocate who wants the Mayor’s Office to intervene. The prestigious public high school unveiled the facility — named after alumna and former first lady Michelle Obama...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago City Council approves Lightfoot's $16.4 billion budget
CHICAGO - A divided City Council on Monday handed Mayor Lori Lightfoot the $16.4 billion 2023 budget that will serve as her reelection platform amid complaints that it shortchanges public safety, climate change and her own progressive promises. Lightfoot cut in half a property tax increase tied to the rate...
