Check out some of the views from the Zags’ first win of the regular season!

The Bulldogs beat the North Florida Ospreys 104-63 at the McCarthey Athletic Center Monday night.

READ: Zags take on North Florida in regular season opener

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.