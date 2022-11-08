Read full article on original website
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
Openweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion
Two matches are set for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. On tonight’s show, the following bouts were announced for next Thursday’s episode on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards. * Killer Kross vs Matt Cross. The Killer Kross...
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Results: Mafia Bella In Action, More
STARDOM held Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show and the standings for the Tag League below, per STARDOM::
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
AAA and Conrad Thompson May Be Planning Wrestlemania-Week Event
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are planning an event in the US during Wrestlemania weekend. Roldan had been talking about doing a show with a “good friend” for the US market, which was Thompson. It’s believed that they would have...
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: Tyrus Wins NWA Title
The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews. *Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu...
The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles Against The New Day On WWE Smackdown
The Usos are set to make the history books after they retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jimmy and Jey defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to retain their titles. As a result, barring any last-minute swerves they will break the New Day’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.
AEW News: Adam Cole on IndieLand Charity Stream, QT Marshall Jokes About Piledriving Danhausen, Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers Available
– AEW star Adam Cole took part in The Completionist’s annual IndieLand charity event. You can check out the stream featuring Cole below:. – QT Marshall had some fun after hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps last night on AEW Rampage:. – Shop AEW is...
Highlights From Last Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has released the highlights from last week’s show, including Masha Slamovich’s return and more. You can see the clips below:
NXT Live Event Results 11.12.22: Wes Lee Defends North American Title, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando on Saturday night, featuring two title defenses and more. You can check out the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda. – Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon....
