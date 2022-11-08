ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL Bulldogs open season at Fordham

In head coach's Dalila Eshes' first game coaching the Bulldogs, the women's basketball team (0–1, 0–0 Ivy) kicked off their season with a game at Fordham University (1–0, 0–0 Patriot). The Bulldogs fielded a starting five of one first year, one sophomore and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs feeling the momentum ahead of Princeton game

Entering the final two games of their season, the Bulldogs (6–2, 4–1 Ivy) hope to carry their momentum into their final home game of the year against the undefeated Princeton University (8–0, 5–0 Ivy) on Saturday afternoon. The mission is clear for the Bulldogs. If the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Yale Daily News

Yale welcomes largest-ever cohort of Eli Whitney students

About 30 of the over 2,000 students Yale accepted in last year's admissions cycle were applicants to Yale's Eli Whitney Students Program. The EWSP is a unique offering tailored for non-traditional undergraduates who are at least five years removed from their high school graduation and do not possess a bachelor's degree. Yale received 309 applicants hoping to enter the EWSP for the 2022-23 school year. With an acceptance rate of 10 percent, 23 of the accepted students decided to matriculate to Yale this fall — the largest group to date.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Pre-law students lack "clear path" in application journeys

The number of people who applied to law school nation-wide increased by around 13 percent in 2021, making it the biggest surge in applicants since 2002. But at Yale College, pre-law students report feeling somewhat lost in their application journeys. The News spoke with a range of prospective law students who noted — for better or worse — the lack of a clear path for students interested in law school at Yale College.
Yale Daily News

Cityseed promotes a new local food ecosystem

Last year, Cityseed generated a record $1.58 million for the farmers, chefs and incubes who are helping the non-profit develop a more equitable local food system. Cityseed, founded through a collaboration between New Haven residents, city hall and local farmers, is one of the largest farmers' markets in Connecticut. Since its inception in 2004, Cityseed has grown into an ecosystem of services — the Cityseed Farmers' Market, Sanctuary Kitchen and Incubates — all working together to make sustainable agriculture and food-related work more accessible.
NEW HAVEN, CT

