About 30 of the over 2,000 students Yale accepted in last year’s admissions cycle were applicants to Yale’s Eli Whitney Students Program. The EWSP is a unique offering tailored for non-traditional undergraduates who are at least five years removed from their high school graduation and do not possess a bachelor’s degree. Yale received 309 applicants hoping to enter the EWSP for the 2022-23 school year. With an acceptance rate of 10 percent, 23 of the accepted students decided to matriculate to Yale this fall — the largest group to date.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO