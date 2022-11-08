Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Yalies queue up for bivalent boosters on Cross Campus
On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, pop-up clinics for students to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots drew long lines outside of Sterling Memorial Library on Cross Campus. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinics were designed to help students comply with the University’s requirement that students obtain a bivalent booster shot by the start of the spring semester unless approved for a medical or religious exemption. The new vaccines, designed to protect against the possibility of a winter wave, received FDA approval in August. The CDC recommends the shot for anyone over the age of five who last received a COVID-19 vaccine two months ago or more. Per the New York Times, less than 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated — one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna — have received a bivalent booster.
Yale Daily News
Yale receives 7,777 early action applications
Yale College received 7,777 early action applications from prospective members of the class of 2027, marking the second-highest number of early applications in College history. The class of 2025’s record-high number of 7,939 applicants still leads. The early action pool for the class of 2027 is about 6 percent...
Yale Daily News
YC3 hosts speed-friending event at The Acorn
Yale College Community Care might just help you find your perfect match. An intimate group of four students gathered at the Silliman College Acorn on Wednesday afternoon for “Coffee and Connections,” an event hosted by YC3, a mental health and wellness resource on campus. The event seeks to foster friendships among Yale students.
NHPR
A Connecticut nonprofit offers scholarships to high schoolers to learn high tech skills
Local high school students who are interested in learning how to code will get a chance through District Arts and Education, a New Haven-based nonprofit organization that provides immersive tech programs. The organization announced that they have 20 full $10,600 scholarships for under-represented students for their 12-month programs in New...
NBC Connecticut
Free Dental Clinic in Farmington to Reopen on Sunday
People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus in Farmington Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the...
Yale Daily News
Health advocates express concern over YNHHS hospital consolidation
As Yale-New Haven Hospital System prepares to defend their acquisition of three hospitals across northern and central Connecticut, health advocates are discussing key concerns that will factor into the state’s approval process — including the risk of increases in healthcare pricing and of the slashing of services. YNHHS...
Former Yale Head Coach From Madison Sentenced In College Admissions Case
A former Yale University women's soccer coach was sentenced for accepting bribes to facilitate the admission of students to Yale as purported athletic recruits. New Haven County resident Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, age 54, of Madison, was sentenced to five months in prison and one year of supervised release on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
Yale Daily News
Cityseed promotes a new local food ecosystem
Last year, Cityseed generated a record $1.58 million for the farmers, chefs and incubes who are helping the non-profit develop a more equitable local food system. Cityseed, founded through a collaboration between New Haven residents, city hall and local farmers, is one of the largest farmers’ markets in Connecticut. Since its inception in 2004, Cityseed has grown into an ecosystem of services — the Cityseed Farmers’ Market, Sanctuary Kitchen and Incubates — all working together to make sustainable agriculture and food-related work more accessible.
‘Suicide: A Closer Look’ examines the heartbreak of suicide in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources. On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute […]
Town of Hamden receives Purple Heart proclamation
HAMDEN, Conn. — After more than a year of planning, the town of Hamden has officially been decarded a Purple Heart City. The announcement came at a ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial at Hamden Middle School. It's a national declaration, which was halted about a year ago because of the pandemic. Mayor Lauren Garrett picked the initiative back up when she took office and made the dedication public on this Veterans Day.
Westport teacher fired for 'inappropriate comments' made in hidden camera video
WESTPORT, Conn. — A teacher at a Westport school was fired after a hidden camera video after a hidden camera posted online revealed him making "inappropriate comments" about his students. FOX61 obtained a letter sent home to the Green Farms Academy community, that was sent to students and families...
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Senior night, playoff seeding and Harvard-Yale rivalry: Big weekend ahead for Bulldogs
The Yale women’s volleyball team (19–2, 11–1 Ivy) has a big weekend ahead of them. On Friday, before Yale plays Ivy League third place Dartmouth (16–6, 8–4 Ivy), the team will commemorate Carly Diehl ’25 for surpassing 1500 career assists this season. On Saturday, before the game against Harvard (5–15, 4–8 Ivy), the Bulldogs will honor their graduating players with a senior night celebration. This weekend wraps up their regular season. If Yale wins both games, they will secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Ivy League playoffs.
fox61.com
Voting across Connecticut
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Yale Daily News
Developer chosen for new affordable housing project at former Strong School site
The City of New Haven has chosen Pennrose Management Company to redevelop the Horace H. Strong School in Fair Haven after 12 years of closure. The site will be converted into 58 affordable housing units and a multi-purpose arts space. On Nov. 2, the city revealed their developer selection, which...
