This year, dozens of Yalies vied for seats across federal, state and local levels in a competitive midterm elections season. This year’s midterm elections — which came during an atmosphere of stringent partisanship, false claims of election insecurity and the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election — saw gains for both Democrats and Republicans. While Yale does not involve itself in midterm elections, its affiliates traditionally donate to Democratic candidates and alumni often become political celebrities. As of today, over 500 Yale alumni have been elected to Congressional positions.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO