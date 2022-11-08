Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
Yale alums win big in midterm elections
This year, dozens of Yalies vied for seats across federal, state and local levels in a competitive midterm elections season. This year’s midterm elections — which came during an atmosphere of stringent partisanship, false claims of election insecurity and the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election — saw gains for both Democrats and Republicans. While Yale does not involve itself in midterm elections, its affiliates traditionally donate to Democratic candidates and alumni often become political celebrities. As of today, over 500 Yale alumni have been elected to Congressional positions.
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – as it happened
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Comments / 0