AZFamily

Man dead after gun goes off in Phoenix; older brother arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after police said he was handling a gun and it went off, killing his younger brother in Phoenix. It happened at an apartment on 44th Street near Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was “manipulating the gun” when it fired, and the bullet hit 33-year-old Thomas Jackson. He died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man in hospital after being mugged and shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being mugged and then shot Saturday morning in west Phoenix. Police responded around 6:15 a.m to a shooting call in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, near Maryvale High School. Officers found a man with a gunshot. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who tried to rob him. During a struggle, the suspect shot the victim. Police are searching for the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested in Mesa apartment shooting that left 18-year-old man dead

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Gilbert resident Joe Jetha Rim for the alleged shooting death of an 18-year-old in Mesa. Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 6 around 5:20 a.m. at an apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, where they found Stephen Benito Jacobo shot in the neck. Jacobo died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Young woman found shot to death in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police: Suspect detained after shooting that left 1 man dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix has left one man dead, and police say they've taken another person into custody. Officers got the call that shots had been fired at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 in the morning, a police spokesperson said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, wounded by a gunshot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Police don’t have any suspects and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

20-year-old woman found shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road on Friday night. Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an adult woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, with a fatal gunshot wound. Officials said they are still...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found shot multiple times in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the shooter who opened fire on a man multiple times in Glendale on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Northview Road, which is north of Glendale Avenue and 67th Avenue. Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. and found the victim. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in El Mirage, police say

PHOENIX — Police arrested a 38-year-old suspect in a fatal stabbing in El Mirage on Monday, authorities said. Abel Aguirre was booked on counts of murder and aggravated assault after a 52-year-old man died, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to the area...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street

PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing couple during shootout with their son at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after a shooting ended with a husband and wife dead at a Mesa apartment complex last week. Police say 44-year-old Johnel Trinidad is accused of killing the woman he was having an affair with and her husband during a shootout with their son. On Nov. 1, officers were called out to Silver Creek Apartments near Power Road and Main Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. The Lazalde’s were taken to the hospital but later died.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
TONOPAH, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
