Aztecs open season with win over Cal-State Fullerton

The 19th ranked Aztecs opened their season with a 23 point win over Cal-State Fullerton, 80-57, despite a relatively quiet night from last year's leading scorer Matt Bradley, who chipped in just 8 points on 2 of 7 shooting from the floor. Instead, Darrion Trammell led the way with 18 points, while Jaedon LeDee provided 11 points off the bench.

The Aztecs entered the game as 23-point home favorites, but led by just 7 points at the half. But SDSU came out on fire after halftime, going on a 29-10 run to begin the second half, easily putting the game out of reach. San Diego State will host BYU on Friday night at 7:30. You can catch some of the highlights from Monday's win below.

