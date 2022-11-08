TD Garden will host a 2011 Stanley Cup Final rematch Sunday evening when the Bruins and Canucks meet for the first time in the 2022-23 NHL season. The cross-conference collision will mark the second night of a back-to-back for the B’s, who secured a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday night. Despite being days into his return from injury, Charlie McAvoy is expected to take the ice for a second consecutive contest. Prior to the game against the Sabres, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery said McAvoy “feels really good” and wouldn’t need to take a night off this weekend.

BOSTON, MA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO