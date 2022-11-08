ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Fans Shower Isaiah Thomas With Love On Twitter

Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas remains among the most beloved to ever take the TD Garden parquet floor, as was evident on Thursday night. During an annual charity bowling event hosted by current Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, Thomas made a surprise guest appearance, reuniting with his former teammate. Smart, who is currently the longest-tenured Celtics player, was ecstatic — as seen on video, courtesy of Celtics.com writer Taylor Snow — after catching Thomas’ attendance.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Comments On Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown ripped Nike alongside the company’s co-founder and chairman Phil Knight after the billionaire released comments regarding Kyrie Irving in wake of a controversial social media post from the Brooklyn Nets star guard. “Kyrie stepped over the line,” Knight said, according to MarketWatch. “It’s...
Grizzlies Star Fined For Incident During Game Vs. Celtics

The NBA announced Thursday that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined for a stunt he pulled during Monday night’s game against the Boston Celtics. Bane, with 54.7 seconds left in regulation, kicked the basketball into the stands with the Celtics leading the Grizzlies by seven points. Bane was not assessed a technical foul at the time, the fine handed out instead proving the response to his actions.
Celtics’ Al Horford, Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Vs. Pistons

After winning each of their last five contests, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, without a couple of key veterans. The Celtics ruled out Al Horford due to lower back stiffness and Jaylen Brown due to a left knee contusion. At 36 years old...
Keith Kinkaid Makes Big Saves In Team Debut, Bruins Beat Sabres

Keith Kinkaid made his Boston Bruins debut count. The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, coming back from a one-goal deficit to win, 3-1. Kinkaid did nothing but make huge saves for the Black and Gold, making 30 total stops in the winning effort. For more, check out...
Jakub Zboril’s Reaction After Heroic First NHL Goal In Bruins Win

The Boston Bruins proved yet again why they’re the best team in the NHL, especially when it comes to third-period play, during their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. However, thanks to the darkhorse efforts of veteran Jakub Zboril, the Bruins skated away with the third straight victory in the books.
Jakub Zboril Pots First Career NHL Goal To Put Bruins Ahead

Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal after 65 career games Saturday, and the fourth-year Bruins defenseman made it an impactful one. Boston was tied at one apiece against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid had done his part in keeping the game close, but the Black and Gold were unable to convert on a number of opportunities, until the third period came along.
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent

The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
What Tom Brady Promised Daughter Before Germany Game

Tom Brady made the trip to Munich, Germany, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a Week 10 NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the well-traveled quarterback hinted it wouldn’t be his last time traveling to the country. Brady shared how his daughter, Vivian, was upset that she...
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team

Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Made Multi-Year Offer To Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox apparently are looking to keep Nathan Eovaldi in a Boston uniform. Boston has extended a multi-year contract offer to Eovaldi, as first reported by Marino Pepén on Saturday and confirmed by WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Sunday morning. Neither Pepén nor Bradford shed light on the details of the reported offer, and the latter pointed out that the gesture doesn’t mean a pact between Eovaldi and the Red Sox is imminent.
Playing Against Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum Looked Like The MVP

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic walked into the TD Garden on Friday night with the massive label of being the two-time reigning NBA MVP. But with the Boston Celtics cruising past the Nuggets, 131-112, Jokic gave way to what certainly looks like a future MVP. Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum outplayed...
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Stars Shine Bright In Win Over Nuggets

The Boston Celtics stayed on a roll, cruising to their fifth straight game Friday night by taking down the Denver Nuggets, 131-112, at TD Garden. Boston’s winning streak has propelled it to a 9-3 record, while the Nuggets fall to 8-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. With...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lines, Pairings

TD Garden will host a 2011 Stanley Cup Final rematch Sunday evening when the Bruins and Canucks meet for the first time in the 2022-23 NHL season. The cross-conference collision will mark the second night of a back-to-back for the B’s, who secured a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday night. Despite being days into his return from injury, Charlie McAvoy is expected to take the ice for a second consecutive contest. Prior to the game against the Sabres, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery said McAvoy “feels really good” and wouldn’t need to take a night off this weekend.
Lakers Star LeBron James OUT Friday vs. Kings

According to Los Angeles Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, superstar forward LeBron James is OUT for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings due to a left adductor strain. James suffered the injury in the Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Clippers on Thursday, dropping the former to 2-9 on the season.
Brad Marchand, Bruins Begin Weekend Back-To-Back Vs. Sabres

Brad Marchand may have started the season late but has been in midseason form since returning to the ice. The Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres in the first game of a back-to-back Saturday night. Marchand has played six games so far this season, totaling four goals and four assists...
Where Jayson Tatum’s MVP Odds Stand Since Start Of Season

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum has done significant justice to his potential 2022-23 NBA MVP campaign after just 11 games. Before the start of the season, Tatum’s odds of taking home the first NBA MVP award of his career were +1200, which previously stood as the sixth-best chance, trailing Luka Doncic (+400), Joel Embiid (+600), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650), Kevin Durant (+850) and Nikola Jokic (+900) — according to BetMGM.
Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Ranks On Paul Pierce’s MVP List

With some early-season emergence from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, came credit from a former franchise legend himself. Joining fellow former Celtics star Antoine Walker for an installment of The Branded Network’s “Tap In,” Paul Pierce shared his top five NBA MVP candidates. While issuing this list is extremely premature, Pierce didn’t fail to acknowledge Tatum — who through 12 games played thus far — has averaged 31.4 points, 4.2 assists and seven rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.
