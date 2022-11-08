Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders
The fears of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shareholders and fans are confirmed. Elon Musk, the CEO of the famous manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is paying a hefty price for his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. And unsurprisingly, Tesla is paying the price. The billionaire...
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
freightwaves.com
Emirates to buy 777 freighters in deal with Boeing
Two transactions on Tuesday will add to the global supply of large cargo jets as airlines continue to invest in fleets to meet projections for growth in air shipping. Emirates, the fourth-largest air cargo carrier by volume, announced that it will expand its dedicated freighter fleet with the purchase of five 777 freighters from Boeing (NYSE: BA).
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
Tesla's Cybertruck is finally getting built next year. Here's everything Elon Musk has let slip about the controversial pickup and Tesla's other future vehicles.
The long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck will finally go into mass production in late 2023, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The pickup truck is one of several models that Tesla fans are patiently waiting on, including a semi-truck, a supercar, and a self-driving taxi. Elon Musk has also floated the possibility of a cheaper vehicle, an ATV, and a van.
Elon Musk Faces Tesla Trouble With 40,000 Vehicles Recalled as Stocks Dip
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's in-tray has got even busier this week as his electric car firm Tesla has been forced to recall more than 40,000 vehicles. The move, sparked by fears over a loss of power steering assist on some models, may affect the company's share price—which has already been hit as a result of Musk's new job as Twitter boss.
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
Elon Musk Promises to Fix the World's Biggest Problem
Elon Musk likes to make bold promises. His promises are often wild, daring. They sometimes earn him ridicule, such as when he promised in January 2022 that Tesla (TSLA) vehicles would be autonomous by the end of the year. Basically, Tesla vehicles would be able to drive themselves. "I would...
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold
After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking. Built by German shipyard Nobiskrug, Tatoosh...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Tesla’s Found a Way Around Direct Sales Bans by Putting Dealerships on Tribal Lands
The dealerships and service centers will employ Native Americans from the area as part of an agreement. The car dealership model continues to draw the ire of customers and manufacturers alike. From egregious markups to cries of foul play over EV-related investments, dealer snafus are making the direct-to-consumer sales model more attractive by the day. There's just one problem: automakers can't sell directly to the public in a handful of states. Tesla, however, has learned to circumvent this.
teslarati.com
Tesla is China’s top NEV exporter for October
The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has released its October sales data, and it showed that Tesla China focused the majority of its efforts on exports last month. These efforts appear to have paid off, as they helped Tesla become China’s top New Energy Vehicle (NEV) exporter for October 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
Comments / 0