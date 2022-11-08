ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85

Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Kiwanis Returns This Weekend with 7th Annual Turkey Drop at Garrison Golf Center

The Seventh annual Haverhill Kiwanis Turkey Drop is here, just in time for Thanksgiving and to support local charities. Inspired in part by what would become a legendary 1978 Thanksgiving episode of the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” 100 rubber turkeys will fall from a helicopter Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m., over 400 sponsored squares at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Covanta Haverhill Donates Third U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box; AMVets and VFW Host

Covanta Haverhill has donated its third U.S. Flag retirement drop box to aid residents properly dispose of worn flags in a dignified manner. The new outdoor drop box is located outside AMVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, at 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The two veterans’ organizations worked with Covanta to secure the container. The flag retirement box is located in the front of the building at the curb and available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Two Haverhill Schools Plan Early Thanksgiving Meals Next Week

Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving dinners for students and families of the John Greenleaf Whittier and Caleb Dustin Hunking Schools. It is the fourth such annual event for Whittier and the first for Hunking—both supported by Covanta Haverhill and other local sponsors. Whittier Principal Matt Condon and Special Education teacher Barbara Greenwood were recent guests on WHAV’s morning show. Condon, who joined the staff this year, said he’s excited about his first experience with the dinner.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point, Congregation Temple Emanuel Receive Security Grants

Haverhill’s Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point and Congregation Temple Emanuel of Andover are among 37 nonprofit, faith-based organizations statewide to receive federal grants to improve physical security and protect against terroristic and hate-fueled attacks. Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point was awarded $125,000 and Congregation Temple Emanuel, $150,000,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Rotary Honors Veterans Blinn, Moriarty and Willis at Charity Breakfast Next Week

Three area military veterans are being honored next week by the Haverhill Rotary Club not only for their service to the country, but also for their commitment to community. World War II Navy Waves member Eleanor Blinn, who turns 100 next March; U.S. Navy Sailor George Moriarty; and U.S. Army soldier Corey Willis will be recognized during the Rotary Club’s Seventh Annual Veterans Awards program Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., in person at Haverhill Country Club. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan, appearing over WHAV last week, described the awards.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy