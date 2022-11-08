Read full article on original website
Haverhill’s Annual Veterans Day Parade Starts Friday at Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Haverhill’s annual Veterans Day Parade begins tomorrow morning, starting at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park and following the new route to downtown established last year. The parade, organized by a coalition that includes American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, Haverhill’s Veterans’ Services Department,...
Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85
Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
Haverhill Kiwanis Returns This Weekend with 7th Annual Turkey Drop at Garrison Golf Center
The Seventh annual Haverhill Kiwanis Turkey Drop is here, just in time for Thanksgiving and to support local charities. Inspired in part by what would become a legendary 1978 Thanksgiving episode of the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” 100 rubber turkeys will fall from a helicopter Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m., over 400 sponsored squares at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.
Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe Offers Traditional Food and Gift Baskets at Annual Fall Bazaar
The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe hosts its annual fall bazaar with traditional Armenian food and activities. The festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-6 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. Armenian food and pastries include kebab, spinach pies and more....
Greater Haverhill’s Breakfast Exchange Club Offers Free Breakfast for Veterans at Raff’s Café
The Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at Raff’s Café this weekend in observance of Veterans Day. The breakfast is happening Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., at Raff’s Café, 620 Primrose St., Haverhill. Veterans should bring their...
Methuen Police Deliver Pink Patch Project Donations to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
The Methuen Police Department donated $6,302 Tuesday to the Jimmy Fund from donations it collected during its October Pink Patch Project, which raised money and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It was the Methuen Police Department’s first time raising money for The Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
Covanta Haverhill Donates Third U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box; AMVets and VFW Host
Covanta Haverhill has donated its third U.S. Flag retirement drop box to aid residents properly dispose of worn flags in a dignified manner. The new outdoor drop box is located outside AMVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, at 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The two veterans’ organizations worked with Covanta to secure the container. The flag retirement box is located in the front of the building at the curb and available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week.
First Light Foundation Performs Educational Time Travel Experience at Haverhill Public Library Saturday
First Light Foundation Director Annawon Weeden visits Haverhill Public Library this weekend to perform an educational time travel experience called “First Light Flashback.”. It takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2-3 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Attendees can expect a theatrical role play performance focusing...
Temple Emanu-El Offers Online Presentation Sunday with Author Jennifer Anne Moses
Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El presents an online presentation Sunday with author Jennifer Anne Moses about her short story collection “The Man Who Loved His Wife.”. The presentation takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., online. Moses has written seven books of fiction and non-fiction as well as a...
Two Haverhill Schools Plan Early Thanksgiving Meals Next Week
Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving dinners for students and families of the John Greenleaf Whittier and Caleb Dustin Hunking Schools. It is the fourth such annual event for Whittier and the first for Hunking—both supported by Covanta Haverhill and other local sponsors. Whittier Principal Matt Condon and Special Education teacher Barbara Greenwood were recent guests on WHAV’s morning show. Condon, who joined the staff this year, said he’s excited about his first experience with the dinner.
Haverhill Man, 21, Receives Minor Injuries in Truck Rollover in Hooksett, N.H.
A 21-year-old Haverhill man received, what were described as, minor injuries early Sunday morning when the box truck he was driving rolled over while exiting Interstate 93 south in Hooksett, N.H. New Hampshire State Police reported Joseph Iannalfo was driving a 2021 Chevrolet 4500 HD around 5:40 a.m., when it...
Northern Essex Community College Presents ‘Proof’ by David Auburn This Weekend
Northern Essex Community College presents several performances of the play “Proof” by David Auburn this weekend. Performances begin Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., and continue on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill.
Stevens Library Presents ‘Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women’ Featuring Patricia Harris
Patricia Harris discusses “Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women” during an online presentation sponsored by Stevens Memorial Library of North Andover. The lecture takes place Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., online. Harris’ presentation is based on her new book, “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of...
Baker Appoints Hamm as Trustee at Northern Essex Community College, Replacing Linehan
Newburyport Bank CEO and President Lloyd Hamm Jr. is joining the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees. Hamm, who succeeds Jeffrey G. Linehan, was appointed, effective immediately, by Gov. Charlie Baker. “I have a personal belief in higher education and how it opens career doors, particularly with first-generation college...
Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point, Congregation Temple Emanuel Receive Security Grants
Haverhill’s Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point and Congregation Temple Emanuel of Andover are among 37 nonprofit, faith-based organizations statewide to receive federal grants to improve physical security and protect against terroristic and hate-fueled attacks. Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point was awarded $125,000 and Congregation Temple Emanuel, $150,000,...
Haverhill Junior Hillies Play Londonderry Lancers Sunday in Football Playoffs
The Haverhill Junior Hillies Youth Football team has made the playoffs. On Sunday, the Hillies play the undefeated powerhouse Londonderry Lancers. The Hillies, 4-4, were beaten twice by Londonderry, but are betting for an upset. “The young program is developing well,” said Head Coach Bryan Faulkner. The Junior Hillies play...
Economic Development Bill Bolsters Haverhill Downtown and Airport Projects, Methuen Youth Center
A $3.8 billion state economic development bill, sidelined last summer when officials grappled with returning surplus money to taxpayers, won approval last week with earmarks for Haverhill redevelopment projects downtown and at the abandoned Dutton Airport and supporting a Methuen Youth and Community Center as well as other wish list items.
Haverhill Rotary Honors Veterans Blinn, Moriarty and Willis at Charity Breakfast Next Week
Three area military veterans are being honored next week by the Haverhill Rotary Club not only for their service to the country, but also for their commitment to community. World War II Navy Waves member Eleanor Blinn, who turns 100 next March; U.S. Navy Sailor George Moriarty; and U.S. Army soldier Corey Willis will be recognized during the Rotary Club’s Seventh Annual Veterans Awards program Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., in person at Haverhill Country Club. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan, appearing over WHAV last week, described the awards.
Timberlane Performing Arts Center Offers Free Concert Sunday in Support of Veterans
The Timberlane Performing Arts Center is offering a free concert Sunday to honor all veterans. The concert takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 30 Greenough Road, Plaistow N.H. The Timberlane Community Concert Band is set to perform and Electrician’s Mate 2nd class,...
Haverhill Exchange Club’s 3rd Annual Hillie Hunt Returns with Scavenger Hunt and Afterparty
The Haverhill Exchange Club hosts its third annual “Hillie Hunt” Saturday with a scavenger hunt and afterparty. The scavenger hunt takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m., with an afterparty from 8-11 p.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. The night features music from...
