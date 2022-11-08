ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MI

WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Pet Vet: Prescriptions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Being faced with a multiple choice quiz may cause you to feel like you are back in school, or, back in the voting booth. But fear not this quiz our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser gave us on 16 News Now Saturday morning tested our knowledge on prescription medications, and how to use them correctly.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Roland’s Meat Processing in Nappanee recalls some pork products

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Recall alert!. A Nappanee company is recalling some of its pork products! Roland’s Meat Processing said this is a voluntary recall as records weren’t properly kept to make sure the meat was fully cooked. It affects their smoked pork bacon, smoked pork hocks, and...
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Roxy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
BRISTOL, IN
95.3 MNC

South Haven, Niles Townships differ on pot proposals

Pot proposals had mixed results in Michigan on Election Day. South Haven Charter Township approved a ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana facilities, repealing their prohibition of cannabis establishments and setting up guidelines for retailers. In Niles Township, a proposal narrowly failed that would have permitted four retail establishments and...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WNDU

Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkvi.com

Ordinance to Abolish Knox City Court Tabled

The Knox City Council continued discussions on an ordinance Wednesday night that would abolish Knox City Court. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said previously that the council has been talking about abolishment of the City Court for two years. He added this year the county was made aware of the council’s intention.
KNOX, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Radiothon raises money for Ronald McDonald House Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Radio station u93 is teaming up with McDonald’s for a Ronald McDonald House Radiothon. They started broadcasting at 6 a.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m. It was all to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit that provides essential needs and a place to stay for parents whose kids are being treated at Beacon Children’s Hospital.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Gun found in possession of student at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School officials at Riley High School say a gun was brought to campus by a student on Friday. Administration received a tip around 9 a.m. Friday of a gun being brought into the school. The School Resource Officer investigated, found the weapon, and removed the weapon and the student affiliated with it from campus.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN

