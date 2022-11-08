Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
WNDU
Voters in Niles Township say no to marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Voters in Niles Township have decided not to allow marijuana retail establishments. The vote was very close, with 2,512 voting “no” and 2,322 voting “yes.”. The ordinance would have allowed for four marihuana retail establishments and one marihuana safety compliance facility within...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Prescriptions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Being faced with a multiple choice quiz may cause you to feel like you are back in school, or, back in the voting booth. But fear not this quiz our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser gave us on 16 News Now Saturday morning tested our knowledge on prescription medications, and how to use them correctly.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WNDU
Roland’s Meat Processing in Nappanee recalls some pork products
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Recall alert!. A Nappanee company is recalling some of its pork products! Roland’s Meat Processing said this is a voluntary recall as records weren’t properly kept to make sure the meat was fully cooked. It affects their smoked pork bacon, smoked pork hocks, and...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Roxy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
95.3 MNC
South Haven, Niles Townships differ on pot proposals
Pot proposals had mixed results in Michigan on Election Day. South Haven Charter Township approved a ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana facilities, repealing their prohibition of cannabis establishments and setting up guidelines for retailers. In Niles Township, a proposal narrowly failed that would have permitted four retail establishments and...
WNDU
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
abc57.com
Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
wkvi.com
Ordinance to Abolish Knox City Court Tabled
The Knox City Council continued discussions on an ordinance Wednesday night that would abolish Knox City Court. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said previously that the council has been talking about abolishment of the City Court for two years. He added this year the county was made aware of the council’s intention.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
Did This Strange Christmas Tradition Get Its Start in Michigan?
Growing up, you were involved in all different types of traditions for the Christmas season. You might have decorated your tree right after Thanksgiving, or traveled to a relative's house every year. You may even have quirky Christmas traditions in your family. Have you ever heard of the tradition of...
WNDU
Radiothon raises money for Ronald McDonald House Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Radio station u93 is teaming up with McDonald’s for a Ronald McDonald House Radiothon. They started broadcasting at 6 a.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m. It was all to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit that provides essential needs and a place to stay for parents whose kids are being treated at Beacon Children’s Hospital.
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
WNDU
Gun found in possession of student at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School officials at Riley High School say a gun was brought to campus by a student on Friday. Administration received a tip around 9 a.m. Friday of a gun being brought into the school. The School Resource Officer investigated, found the weapon, and removed the weapon and the student affiliated with it from campus.
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
Comments / 1