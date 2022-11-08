Read full article on original website
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent
The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Yankees could save $38 million by offloading 3 players
The Yankees have a lot of work ahead trying to clear some payroll and open up the funding to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Bombers have a projected total payroll of $182.3 million, according to Spotrac. Last season, they sat at $264.9 million after arbitration, so the projected number will increase substantially over the next few months.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Sporting News
Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win
A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
Red Sox Make Roster Move Involving Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade
The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced several roster moves, including one involving Enmanuel Valdez, a prospect acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Boston selected Valdez to its active major league roster. This is notable because the infielder/outfielder...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Phillies Stealing Red Sox’s 2021 Anthem Sparked Texts To Kyle Schwarber
Confused by the Phillies using “Dancing On My Own” as their unofficial theme song this Major League Baseball postseason?. Well, you’re not alone. (Seriously, no pun intended.) Former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki couldn’t help but question Kyle Schwarber — his former Boston teammate who now plays...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner has spoken to Aaron Judge multiple times since the season ended
The New York Yankees have made it clear what their top priority is this offseason. Their number one priority is bringing back the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. While Judge of course hasn’t won the award yet, it’s a forgone conclusion that he will be bringing home that hardware.
Phillies Season in Review: Nick Castellanos
Nick Castellanos did nearly everything wrong in 2022, and the Philadelphia Phillies need him to be better in 2023.
Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster
The Red Sox added an intriguing young utility man to the squad's 40-man roster Thursday afternoon
Astros Part Ways With GM — Right After Winning World Series!
The champagne is still damp in Houston, yet the Astros are faced with front-office uncertainty. James Click will not return as Astros general manager in 2023, the team announced Friday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Click rejected a one-year contract offer from Houston. This news comes less than a...
Four Phillies Nominated for 2022 All-MLB Team
After an incredible, albeit unlikely, run at a World Series title, the Philadelphia Phillies now have four players nominated for the 2022 All-MLB team.
