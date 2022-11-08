Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving dinners for students and families of the John Greenleaf Whittier and Caleb Dustin Hunking Schools. It is the fourth such annual event for Whittier and the first for Hunking—both supported by Covanta Haverhill and other local sponsors. Whittier Principal Matt Condon and Special Education teacher Barbara Greenwood were recent guests on WHAV’s morning show. Condon, who joined the staff this year, said he’s excited about his first experience with the dinner.

