ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Supporters of Amendment 3 were optimistic voters...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland Votes: Results of sheriff races in southern Illinois

Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Bailey concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor race

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. He defeated Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and kept what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt will take the seat...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland Votes: Preparing for midterm elections

Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. |. Deer collisions expected to be on the rise. Race for Missouri Senate Seat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Race...
ILLINOIS STATE
ksgf.com

Democrats Pick Up Seat In Missouri House

(KTTS News) — Democrats gained a seat in the Missouri House on Tuesday. Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein won the District 136 House seat, defeating Republican Craig Fishel by just 200 votes. Democrats Betsy Fogle and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, both from Springfield, kept their seats in...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Election results for Missouri and Illinois

Missouri Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. […]
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Fitzpatrick elected next Missouri Auditor

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday elected Republican Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri’s next state auditor. Fitzpatrick beat out Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig. Fitzpatrick will replace incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway who announced in 2021 that she would not seek re-election. Fitzpatrick served in the House of...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Four more years: Pritzker, Stratton celebrate re-election and talk about goals

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker says he serves all of the people in Illinois, whether you voted for him or not. Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton are looking forward to another four years in office. The Democrats met with reporters Wednesday morning in Chicago, to give a glimpse of what Illinoisans can expect following their victory over Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) and Stephanie Trussell.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy