Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Supporters of Amendment 3 were optimistic voters...
Heartland Votes: Results of sheriff races in southern Illinois
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
Bailey concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor race
Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. He defeated Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and kept what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt will take the seat...
Heartland Votes: Preparing for midterm elections
Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. Deer collisions expected to be on the rise. Race for Missouri Senate Seat.
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
Democrats Pick Up Seat In Missouri House
(KTTS News) — Democrats gained a seat in the Missouri House on Tuesday. Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein won the District 136 House seat, defeating Republican Craig Fishel by just 200 votes. Democrats Betsy Fogle and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, both from Springfield, kept their seats in...
Election results for Missouri and Illinois
Missouri Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. […]
Now that Missouri voters passed it, what's next for Amendment 3?
ST. LOUIS — The voters have decided recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Missouri after Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote. But it’s not as automatic as some might think. We have just under a month before Amendment 3 goes into effect on Dec. 8....
Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana
Here are the key election results from Missouri
View live election results for key contests in Missouri.
Fitzpatrick elected next Missouri Auditor
QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday elected Republican Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri’s next state auditor. Fitzpatrick beat out Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig. Fitzpatrick will replace incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway who announced in 2021 that she would not seek re-election. Fitzpatrick served in the House of...
Missouri Republicans will now control every statewide office, following Tuesday’s election
Missouri’s governor will soon have to appoint a new attorney general and a new state treasurer, after voters elected Republicans Eric Schmitt to the U-S Senate and Scott Fitzpatrick as state auditor, respectively. Both won in landslides, helped by strong turnouts in rural Missouri, which remains ruby red. Schmitt...
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown
Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. Deer collisions expected to be on the rise. Race for Missouri Senate Seat.
Four more years: Pritzker, Stratton celebrate re-election and talk about goals
CHICAGO (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker says he serves all of the people in Illinois, whether you voted for him or not. Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton are looking forward to another four years in office. The Democrats met with reporters Wednesday morning in Chicago, to give a glimpse of what Illinoisans can expect following their victory over Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) and Stephanie Trussell.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
