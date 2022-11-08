Read full article on original website
Related
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away […]
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
KAAL-TV
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington’s 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held...
KAAL-TV
Rep. Dina Titus holds Democratic stronghold in Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus been reelected, turning back a challenge from Republican Mark Robertson in her party’s traditional stronghold of Las Vegas where the GOP had hoped redistricting would help it win the seat for the first time since 1998. The six-term congresswoman...
KAAL-TV
Rackspace Technology, Wynn Resorts rise; Cano Health falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.72 to $72. The casino operator’s third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Bumble Inc., up $2.10 to $23.03. The online dating service reported strong third-quarter earnings. RingCentral Inc., up $8.54...
Comments / 0