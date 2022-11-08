Read full article on original website
Schools may be forced to cut teachers and expand class sizes due to ‘devastating’ funding shortages
Schools are considering cutting teacher numbers and making class sizes bigger in a bid to save money. In a new poll by an education union, most said they were likely to take these measures or were at least thinking about them. Headteachers have been raising the alarm over stretched school...
Tackling inflation more important than school budgets, Education Secretary says
Tackling soaring inflation is more important than protecting school budgets, the Education Secretary has suggested ahead of feared departmental cuts. Gillian Keegan argued that other matters are “kind of irrelevant” if rampant costs are not tackled after the headteachers’ union warned of a dire picture for English schools.
University strikes: NI staff to take further action
Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) face three further days of strike action by some staff at the end of November. The University and College Union (UCU), which represents lecturers and support staff, is taking the action over pay, working conditions and pensions. Union members were previously out...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
‘I feel disgusted society would allow this’: Desperate schoolchildren and parents shoplifting to feed themselves and their families
A joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard has revealed an escalating hunger crisis among children in families who live in poverty but are not eligible for free school meals.Headteachers and youth workers say this is leading to increasingly desperate behaviour from some children and mothers who are struggling with the rising cost of living, including distressed pupils stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger and mothers resorting to shoplifting, risking a criminal record, to feed their families.Headteachers say that the group causing them “most alarm” are not children from the very...
Government has ‘contingencies in place’ if nurses go on strike
The Government says it has contingency plans for dealing with any strike by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread industrial action in the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is expected to announce later this week that its members have voted for strikes over pay.Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.Unison and the GMB are set to announce ballot results later this month, while physiotherapists and midwives will start voting soon.If you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out...
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Staff shortages and concerns about patient care are the main reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due this week. Ms Lewis, 47, who trained as...
Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions
The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
No 10 dismisses rumours of Liz Truss U-turn on tax cuts
Downing Street has dismissed the idea that Liz Truss could be about to perform a U-turn on more of the mini-budget tax cuts, amid rumours another policy shift could be imminent in an attempt to placate Conservative MPs and financial markets. Both UK government bonds and the pound rallied strongly,...
East Yorkshire schools face budget deficits as costs rise
More than half the schools in Yorkshire are predicted to see budget deficits this year, union data suggests. A survey by the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) suggested 66% of schools were considering sacking teaching assistants or reducing hours. The Department for Education said it was increasing school funding by...
Rishi Sunak says nurses’ pay demands ‘not affordable’ as union backs strike
Rishi Sunak has said pay demands from unions representing nurses are “not affordable,” as the threat of strike action that will hit operations and appointments looms.The prime minister said he shared the public’s “respect and gratitude” for nurses, and that he was pleased the health secretary was meeting unions to resolve the issue.Steve Barclay held “cordial” talks with RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, but it is understood that the health secretary refused to negotiate over the 17.6 per cent pay rise demand.Ms Cullen told The Independent: “Politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point. The prime...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Thousands of Scottish teachers to strike on Thursday 24 November
Teachers to take action in nearly all Scotland’s schools after EIS union members reject 5% pay offer
National insurance tax cut: what it means for you
Budgets are like buses these days. You wait ages for one to come along then two arrive at once, making it harder to keep track of your tax affairs. However, one of the few decisions taken by Kwasi Kwarteng that still stands is his reversal of April’s national insurance rise. The tax cut kicked in on Sunday and it means nearly 30 million people will keep more of their pay next year.
‘The benefit is massive’: the school offering free meals to all students
Headteacher Richard Brown grew up on free school meals. He remembers the stigma of having to queue separately. Now he runs a school where everybody gets a free lunch, regardless of their ability to pay. The Urswick school in Hackney is officially the most disadvantaged school in London. About 65%...
University staff to go on strike this month
University lecturers and other staff across the UK will strike this month over pay, pensions and working conditions, the University and College Union (UCU) has said. Strikes will take place on 24, 25 and 30 November at 150 universities. The UCU claims 70,000 staff members will strike. Universities say they...
Government holds ‘constructive’ meeting with nursing strike organisers
Health Secretary Steve Barclay held “cordial” talks with the union leader behind the nurses’ strike as they seek to avert industrial action that will hit operations and appointments.The Cabinet minister said discussions with Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen were “constructive” and his focus was on patient safety and minimising disruption.But he was understood to be resistant to negotiating on pay, with the union demanding an increase of at least 15% compared with the £1,400 rise awarded earlier this year.The RCN announced on Wednesday that its members in the majority of NHS employers across the UK have...
Nurses in Wales vote for strike action over pay
Nurses in almost all of Wales' NHS organisations have voted to strike over pay. The vote of Royal College of Nurses (RCN) Wales members prompted warnings it would be impossible to raise nurses' pay in line with inflation without significant cuts. Welsh government Health Minister Eluned Morgan said more UK...
UK set for new wave of strikes as civil servants and train drivers vote for action – as it happened
Arts Council cuts: the problems with ‘levelling up’ through culture
Questions about the politics of support for the arts have always been fraught and the recent announcement about Arts Council England’s latest funding round is no exception. At the heart of the current controversy is the movement of millions of pounds away from key London organisations to the regions. This move was ordered by former culture secretary Nadine Dorries in the name of “levelling up”, which was a Conservative election promise to spread economic opportunity across the country.
