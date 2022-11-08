ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdiy.org

Environmental Groups Are Spending Big on Pennsylvania’s Elections

Election Day is tomorrow, and this year’s mid-terms have seen record-breaking spending in Pennsylvania. WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports national environmental groups are pouring more money into the races for governor and U.S. Senate than in previous years. Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of political decisions on...
