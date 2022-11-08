Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
07-19-27-30-34
(seven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)
