California State

13 Illinoisans win big in Powerball drawing

CHICAGO (WICS) — Thirteen Illinoisans won big in the record-breaking Powerball jackpot this week. While one lucky player in California won the big $2.04 billion jackpot, more than $750,000 was won in Illinois. This came after a delay in the drawing due to a technical issue. The Multi-State Lottery...
Tropical Storm Nicole forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. Also on Tuesday, Palm Beach County called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Record-low unemployment claims again in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS/WCCU) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced a sixth consecutive month of low claims for regular unemployment benefits. Total unemployment claims have remained under 70,000 for 26 weeks. The decrease in claims is attributed to pandemic-related recovery. “This latest data from the Illinois Department of...
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called

Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
Illinois AG urges over the counter birth control pill approval

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a coalition of 21 attorney generals is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control pills. Officials say if it is approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over...
Midterm Election Results

Illinois voters had some big decisions to make on Election Day. The biggest race is for governor. Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Darren Bailey faced off in a heated race. Gov. Pritzker is running again for his second term as governor of Illinois. The governor and his supporters will be watching the results from Chicago on election night.
