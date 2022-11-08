ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Wet weather to continue in Fresno early this week. But is this storm a drought buster?

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

A wet weather front that moved into Fresno on Sunday evening is expected to depart the region by early Wednesday after leaving behind about an inch of rain, the National Weather Service reported Monday evening.

In the Sierra Nevada, the storm was making conditions difficult for drivers, and prompted a Winter Storm Watch through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Monday issued its first Weather Storm watch for the Sierra Nevada. National Weather Service

The storm was a fair start to the wet weather season in the central San Joaquin Valley, said meteorologist David Spector in Hanford, But he cautioned it is likely to be followed by a couple of weeks of dry weather. So there is no indication that things are moving away from the drought conditions that have besieged the region for the past several years.

Fresno received about .16 inches of rain by Monday morning, and another .34 inches during the day. Another quarter to a half-inch of rain was expected through Tuesday.

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
