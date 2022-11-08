ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

The Post Weekly Round-Up Ep. 10: Midterm Election

The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This week they are changing things up and...
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Chillicothe crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio looks to continue home success against Pitt

Ohio is doing what it does best: starting out its season strong. The Bobcats have only lost two of their 12 games this season and are undefeated at home. The Bobcats are looking to continue that in a two game series against Pitt this weekend. The Panthers have been a constant on the Bobcats schedule over the past decade, and the Bobcats have dominated.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Ohio beats Cleveland State 81-70 in home opener

For about 16 minutes of Ohio’s eventual 81-70 win over Cleveland State Saturday, it was locked in a dogfight with a Cleveland State team that had lost its first two games. The Bobcats trailed 27-25 and hadn’t led since going up 7-6 just over five minutes into the game. Then Jaylin Hunter knocked down his second of four made threes to put the Bobcats up 28-27.
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Charged after 2-Year-Old Found Running in Western Ave

Chillicothe – A woman was charged and her child was put into protective services after police were called to the scene of a two-year-old running in the roadway. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene around 8:43 on 11/07/22. When they arrived at the 300 Block of W. Water St. they found a small child wearing a diaper running near Western Ave. alone.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – One Seriously Injured in Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 1:45 on Tuesday. According to OSP on the scene, the two-vehicle crash occurred in the intersection of Tarlton and US-23, a silver chevy and a black SUV. One person was entrapped. The Black Dodge Journey was heading eastbound onto Tarlton road when the Chevy Truck that was driving Northbound collided with the vehicle. It was undetermined at the time of writing on who was at fault due to traffic light cycles.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio loses first game at home 2-1 against Pitt

Ohio’s undefeated season on home ice ended Saturday after it fell just short to Pitt 2-1. After Friday’s crushing 7-1 victory, Ohio couldn’t hold onto the energy that it brought the day before. Besting Pitt’s steadfast defense proved to be too tall of a task. The...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio snaps Ball State's 13 match winning streak

Ohio (18-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference) played ﻿its best match of the year at the perfect time. Not only did it snap Ball State's (21-7, 13-3 MAC) 13-match winning streak to pull within one match of first place in the conference, but Ohio did it with relative ease. Set 1.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: What to know about Cleveland State

After its loss to Belmont on Monday, Ohio needs to refresh. Ohio almost pulled off an impressive win with a last-minute shot by A.J. Clayton, but Belmont stole the show with a buzzer-beater of its own. Ohio will try to start anew with a game against Cleveland State in The Convo on Saturday.
CLEVELAND, OH
thepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio falls to Ball State, loses chances of top seed

Ohio (18-10, 12-5 Mid-American Conference) had one opportunity to surpass Ball State in the MAC standings, but Ball State (22-7, 14-3 MAC) showed why it is currently on pace to be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament. The loss eliminates the possibility of the Bobcats earning the No....
ATHENS, OH

