Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: Office of Sustainability’s Elaine Goetz and Sam Crowl discuss carbon reduction
Student Senate met Wednesday and heard from Director of Energy Management and Sustainability Elaine Goetz and Associate Director Sam Crowl who a presentation about what Ohio University is doing to reduce its carbon footprint. Goetz began the presentation by explaining the role of the Office of Sustainability, defining sustainability as...
thepostathens.com
The Post Weekly Round-Up Ep. 10: Midterm Election
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This week they are changing things up and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
Woman dies in Chillicothe crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio looks to continue home success against Pitt
Ohio is doing what it does best: starting out its season strong. The Bobcats have only lost two of their 12 games this season and are undefeated at home. The Bobcats are looking to continue that in a two game series against Pitt this weekend. The Panthers have been a constant on the Bobcats schedule over the past decade, and the Bobcats have dominated.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Ohio beats Cleveland State 81-70 in home opener
For about 16 minutes of Ohio’s eventual 81-70 win over Cleveland State Saturday, it was locked in a dogfight with a Cleveland State team that had lost its first two games. The Bobcats trailed 27-25 and hadn’t led since going up 7-6 just over five minutes into the game. Then Jaylin Hunter knocked down his second of four made threes to put the Bobcats up 28-27.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Charged after 2-Year-Old Found Running in Western Ave
Chillicothe – A woman was charged and her child was put into protective services after police were called to the scene of a two-year-old running in the roadway. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene around 8:43 on 11/07/22. When they arrived at the 300 Block of W. Water St. they found a small child wearing a diaper running near Western Ave. alone.
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio loses second straight after 66-65 loss to Longwood
Ohio traveled to Farmville, Virginia, Thursday to take on Longwood. After its loss to Long Island Monday, Ohio needed a victory to get its first of the season. However, Ohio needed more time for the team to mesh, losing to Longwood 66-65. Here is everything to know about the Bobcats...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
Ohio woman steals car while its driver is being arrested, prosecutor says
A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies.
614now.com
After 43 years, local pizzeria preparing to reopen in brand-new location, complete with ice cream shop
After operating at 619 Main St. in Groveport since 1979, Littly Italy Pizza is ready for an upgrade. Soon, the long-standing pizzeria will move several blocks west to its new home in the Wert’s Grove Building, which is located at 490 Main St. According to Operations Manager Avery Ward,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – One Seriously Injured in Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 1:45 on Tuesday. According to OSP on the scene, the two-vehicle crash occurred in the intersection of Tarlton and US-23, a silver chevy and a black SUV. One person was entrapped. The Black Dodge Journey was heading eastbound onto Tarlton road when the Chevy Truck that was driving Northbound collided with the vehicle. It was undetermined at the time of writing on who was at fault due to traffic light cycles.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio loses first game at home 2-1 against Pitt
Ohio’s undefeated season on home ice ended Saturday after it fell just short to Pitt 2-1. After Friday’s crushing 7-1 victory, Ohio couldn’t hold onto the energy that it brought the day before. Besting Pitt’s steadfast defense proved to be too tall of a task. The...
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio snaps Ball State's 13 match winning streak
Ohio (18-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference) played its best match of the year at the perfect time. Not only did it snap Ball State's (21-7, 13-3 MAC) 13-match winning streak to pull within one match of first place in the conference, but Ohio did it with relative ease. Set 1.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: What to know about Cleveland State
After its loss to Belmont on Monday, Ohio needs to refresh. Ohio almost pulled off an impressive win with a last-minute shot by A.J. Clayton, but Belmont stole the show with a buzzer-beater of its own. Ohio will try to start anew with a game against Cleveland State in The Convo on Saturday.
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio falls to Ball State, loses chances of top seed
Ohio (18-10, 12-5 Mid-American Conference) had one opportunity to surpass Ball State in the MAC standings, but Ball State (22-7, 14-3 MAC) showed why it is currently on pace to be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament. The loss eliminates the possibility of the Bobcats earning the No....
