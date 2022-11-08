Read full article on original website
Related
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away […]
Houston Chronicle
Republican rivals start plotting a post-Trump future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Five days after a disappointing midterm election result and two days before former president Donald Trump is expected to announce a 2024 presidential bid, Republicans are grappling with an almost existential quandary: Who can lead the party to a post-Trump future?
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – as it happened
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
Houston Chronicle
Parties gear up for runoff in Georgia, the last outstanding Senate race
ATLANTA - The vast political machinery that just fought the Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker to a near draw is ramping up again for a runoff election - the second in less than two years - but this time the outcome will not determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.
Houston Chronicle
As Trump takes heat, DeSantis rises in GOP ahead of 2024
As Republicans lashed out at Donald Trump for elevating candidates who fell short in key elections this past week, the GOP's big midterm winner, Ron DeSantis, started consolidating support. Allies seized on the moment to position the Florida governor for 2024. "We have rewritten the political map," DeSantis declared on the night of his resounding victory.
Houston Chronicle
Aguilar defeats election denier Marchant in race to oversee Nev. voting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat Cisco Aguilar is projected to win Nevada's secretary of state race, beating a Republican nominee, Jim Marchant, who sought oversight of Nevada's elections while baselessly denying the results from 2020. It was the latest defeat for GOP candidates...
Houston Chronicle
Chile's millennial first lady wants to end the job for good
SANTIAGO, Chile - Irina Karamanos could have taken the car to work. But it was springtime in Santiago and the anthropologist and political organizer wanted to walk. Wearing a backpack and chunky white, blue and neon-green sneakers, she blended in with the other 30-somethings commuting to their jobs. But when she arrived at a stoplight, a pedestrian paused and registered the familiar face of one of the most prominent women in the country:
Comments / 0