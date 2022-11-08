SANTIAGO, Chile - Irina Karamanos could have taken the car to work. But it was springtime in Santiago and the anthropologist and political organizer wanted to walk. Wearing a backpack and chunky white, blue and neon-green sneakers, she blended in with the other 30-somethings commuting to their jobs. But when she arrived at a stoplight, a pedestrian paused and registered the familiar face of one of the most prominent women in the country:

