sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway

The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Howard Stern Has A 2-Word Description Of Kyrie Irving

Legendary radio host Howard Stern is showing Kyrie Irving no mercy even after the NBA star apologized for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Stern lit into Irving on his show Monday morning, calling the Brooklyn Nets point guard a "f-----g moron." "This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag....
IRVING, NY
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom

After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Popculture

Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Lakers” Drops Soon: Photos

The Lakers color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Jordan Brand has been coming through with sneakers that are more accessible to those with disabilities. One of the shoes that shares that design philosophy is none other than the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. This is one of the coolest Jordan 1s to drop over the years, and it continues to turn heads.
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.

