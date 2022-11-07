Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Look: Howard Stern Has A 2-Word Description Of Kyrie Irving
Legendary radio host Howard Stern is showing Kyrie Irving no mercy even after the NBA star apologized for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Stern lit into Irving on his show Monday morning, calling the Brooklyn Nets point guard a "f-----g moron." "This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag....
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking shot at Yankees is as exhausting as it gets
What is it that the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. don’t understand? The New York Yankees won the AL East on their soil in 2022. They eliminated Toronto from the playoffs in 2021. New York is 35-32 against the Blue Jays since Vladdy made his MLB debut in 2019.
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Popculture
Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Lakers” Drops Soon: Photos
The Lakers color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Jordan Brand has been coming through with sneakers that are more accessible to those with disabilities. One of the shoes that shares that design philosophy is none other than the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. This is one of the coolest Jordan 1s to drop over the years, and it continues to turn heads.
Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
