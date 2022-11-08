Rattler women's basketball drops season opener to Florida

The Rattlers battled closely with the Florida Gators for three quarters, but a struggling fourth quarter led to the Rattlers to fall in the season-opener 83-55.

The Rattlers started hot with an early 8-0 run led by five points from Dylan Horton and held an 18-13 lead in the first before the Gators went on their own 12-0 run to end the quarter with a 25-18 lead. After falling 7 points, the Rattlers allowed the Gators to outscore them in the second 16-12 to go into the half with a 41-30 deficit.

The Rattlers came out of the half the same way they began the game with an 8-0 run after allowing Florida to score the opening bucket to bring them within five points at 43-38. After bringing it within five, the Gators went on a 16-10 run to end the quarter to go into the fourth with an 11-point lead. In the fourth, the Rattlers struggled on the offensive side of the ball as they were outscored 24-7.

The Rattlers had three scorers with 10+ points in Dylan Horton (20), Ahriahna Grizzle (11), and Ivet Subirats (10). Mide Oriyomi was the Rattlers' biggest defensive presence, leading the team in rebounds (11) and steals (3).

The Rattlers travel to Tampa to play the South Florida Bulls Friday, November 11, at 6 p.m.

