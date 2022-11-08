Read full article on original website
I'm suprised he didn't have her on a trampoline jumping in slow motion all while he's sitting back watching and drinking a beer. The Man Show
Never funny, just another late night political hack, bring back late night entertainers that are with worth staying up late to watch.
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
'Keep Your Eyes On Lindsey's Face': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview
Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre joint appearance between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia. Walker, who is supposedly against abortion rights, has faced numerous allegations recently that he paid for abortions for women he impregnated. But with Graham, Walker claimed, “If they can do it to me, they’re going to come after you next.”
Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back When Trump Claims His Show Is “Dead”: “I’m On Television, You’re On the Toilet”
Jimmy Kimmel delighted in the chance to blast Donald Trump on his late night show after the former president called him out during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Nov. 5). Trump, who has been stumping for conservative candidates ahead of the midterms, claimed Jimmy Kimmel Live “is practically dead,” but the late night host fired off plenty of retorts last night proving otherwise.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years
Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
Paul Haggis' ex-wife says she's afraid of Church of Scientology backlash for testifying at his trial
Paul Haggis' ex-wife Deborah Rennard testified in the filmmaker's defense on Wednesday. Rennard said she felt compelled to speak out but worried about Church of Scientology backlash. Haggis' attorneys have suggested he is being framed for becoming a vocal critic of Scientology. The ex-wife of Paul Haggis, the "Crash" director...
50 Cent Has Scathing 4 Words Of Advice For Kanye West Amid Business Fallouts
50 Cent, who once participated in a 2007 album sales battle with Ye, shared an explicit choice of words for the rapper on Instagram.
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
Bill Maher lists "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene" during "Real Time"
During a segment of Friday's "Real Time With Bill Maher," viewers are prepped for the upcoming midterm elections with a run-down of "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene." "One of the people I love to listen to on Twitter is Marjorie Taylor Greene," says Maher prior to...
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
'We're Actors!': 'Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Meghan Markle After She Says She Felt 'Objectified' On 'Deal Or No Deal'
Meghan Markle recently got candid about her time on Deal or No Deal, saying she felt "objectified" when she would stand on stage holding a briefcase. While some agreed with her assessment, Whoopi Goldberg brought a different perspective on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of The View. Article continues below...
disneydining.com
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest
For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Popculture
MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing
Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet
Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and...
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye
Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
