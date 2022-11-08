Powerball fever: Here's how some lotto players would spend their winnings

Related
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
(NEXSTAR) — The winning numbers for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. Didn’t match all six numbers? Have no fear, there are other ways your ticket could still make you some money. There are nine ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket. The...
Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’
The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It was not immediately clear if there were any winning tickets. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot currently sits at $1.2 billion.
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
Among other to-dos, the winner should hire a trusted lawyer and financial advisor as soon as they can, an NC Education Lottery official says.
This is how Powerball security teams protect a record-high jackpot drawing
The Powerball jackpot is higher than ever at an estimated $2 billion. 24-hour surveillance, audits, and secured vaults are needed to choose and announce the coveted winning numbers.
Take-home prize for Powerball: How much you get depends on taxes, lump sum option
The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated at a record $1.9 billion. How much of that a winner would actually take home depends on where they bought the ticket and whether they opt for a lump sum.
