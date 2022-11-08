ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Powerball fever: Here's how some lotto players would spend their winnings

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QlXz_0j2YInFI00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’

The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It was not immediately clear if there were any winning tickets. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot currently sits at $1.2 billion.
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy